Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will land on March 21

You'll be able to level up your weapons and battle pass while you're on the go.

It's been quite some time coming, but Activision has at long last revealed when Call of Duty fans can drop into a mobile version of its battle royale spin-off Warzone. The publisher previously said the game would arrive properly this spring after a period of limited release in certain territories. In fact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will land on the third day of spring, March 21. That's just over two years after Activision announced the free-to-play mobile title.

Two battle royale maps will be available at the outset: original Warzone locale Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Verdansk supports up to 120 players across iOS and Android. If you get eliminated, you'll get another chance to rejoin the fray if you win a duel in the gulag. Rebirth Island is a smaller map that hosts a maximum of 48 players. Instead of heading to the gulag after dying, you'll respawn as long as one of your teammates is still alive.

Several classic CoD multiplayer modes will be available in Warzone Mobile too. You'll be able to hop into the likes of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Search & Destroy in maps including Shipment, Shoot House and Scrapyard.

Shorter multiplayer rounds could help you level up a weapon or increase your overall level when you have a few minutes to spare. Progress is shared between Warzone Mobile and the console and PC versions of Modern Warfare III and Warzone, as long as you're logged into the same Activision ID. XP you earn in Warzone Mobile will be reflected in Warzone and Modern Warfare III and vice versa. The same goes for weapon leveling and battle pass progression.

Except for a small number of exclusive bundles, most of your unlocked cosmetics and equipment will be available across all three games. If you see a Connected tag on a bundle in the Warzone Mobile store, that means those items will also be available in Modern Warfare III and Warzone should you buy them.

You'll have access to a shared friends list and chat channels so you can play with your friends and stay in contact with them. Warzone Mobile supports proximity voice chat, so you can hear noisy nearby enemies. After you score an elimination, you'll be able to hear their last words through the death chat feature too.

Activision says Warzone Mobile is deeply customizable. You'll be able to move controller inputs around the screen and tweak other parts of the user interface to your liking. You can choose from several graphics modes to focus on performance, fidelity or a mix of the two. There's controller support as well.

There's clearly a ton of interest in Warzone Mobile. Activision says the game has more than 50 million pre-registrations. If you pre-register, you'll get a few bonuses, such as a Ghost operator skin, weapon blueprints and a vinyl and emblem.