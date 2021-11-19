'Call of Duty: Warzone' Pacific update delayed to December 8th

Activision has delayed the release of Call of Duty Vanguard’s season one update and Warzone Pacific by about a week. The publisher now plans to make both available on December 8th, instead of December 2nd and December 3rd as previously planned. Activision did not provide a reason for the delay. However, it has been mired in controversy this week following an explosive report from The Wall Street Journal on CEO Bobby Kotick and the role he may have played in creating the toxic “frat boy” culture that has seen the company in the news frequently in recent months.

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8.



Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2021