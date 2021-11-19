'Call of Duty: Warzone' Pacific update delayed to December 8th

Season one of 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' is also delayed.
Activision has delayed the release of Call of Duty Vanguard’s season one update and Warzone Pacific by about a week. The publisher now plans to make both available on December 8th, instead of December 2nd and December 3rd as previously planned. Activision did not provide a reason for the delay. However, it has been mired in controversy this week following an explosive report from The Wall Street Journal on CEO Bobby Kotick and the role he may have played in creating the toxic “frat boy” culture that has seen the company in the news frequently in recent months.

According to a tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account, Vanguard’s first seasonal update includes new maps and modes, an update to the game’s Zombies mode and the addition of new gear and weapons for players to earn. Warzone Pacific, meanwhile, adds a map called Caldera to Activision’s popular battle royale. If you own a copy of Vanguard, you’ll get the chance to play the new battleground 24 hours before everyone else.

