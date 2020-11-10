'Call of Duty: Warzone' gets support for private matches

Call of Duty: Warzone esports are about to get much more intriguing after the latest patch added support for private matches. The feature is in beta and, at the outset, you'll need at least 50 players to start a battle royale match, 30 players for a plunder game and 24 gamers to drop into a mini battle royale. You’ll be able to play with squads in the battle royale and plunder modes.

Until now, many Warzone tournaments have required competitors to battle other random players with a points-based system. Private matches will bring participants together on a level playing field and it could help them to avoid stream sniping. That’s a practice in which someone who's in the same game as a competitor can gain an advantage by watching them play on a live stream.