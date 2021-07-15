UKRAINE - 2021/07/11: In this photo illustration, British billionaire Richard Branson is seen on a fragment of a Virgin Galactic Unity 22 Spaceflight Livestream Youtube video displayed on a smartphone with the Virgin Galactic logo in the background. UK billionaire Richard Branson on July 11 soared more than 50 miles (which marks the boundary of space according to the United States ) aboard his Virgin Galactic VSS Unity space rocket plane and lands safely, reportedly by media. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Can Richard Branson really call himself an astronaut after Sunday's Virgin Galactic flight?

Dude didn't even make it to the Karman line. But then again, neither did John Glenn.
Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola|07.15.21
@terrortola

Sponsored Links

Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola
@terrortola
July 15th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, virgin galactic, richard branson, space, astronaut, karman line

On May 5, 1961, Commander Alan Shepard piloted his Mercury Freedom 7 spacecraft to a soaring height of 116 miles above the planet's surface to become the first American to reach Earth's orbit. This past Sunday, Sir Richard Branson was escorted to an altitude of 50 miles aboard Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity. Somehow, these men are now both considered astronauts.

The discrepancy here lies in the fact that since the Space Era began, the world's exo-planetary powers have never really gotten around to formalizing where the Earth's atmosphere ends and where "space" — loosely defined as it is — begins. Even within the US federal bureaucracy, different agencies use different standards. What NASA mission control considers the edge of space is actually 26 miles farther out than where the NOAA and US Air Force demark the atmospheric boundary. So the next time you find yourself hurtling through the Mesosphere, keep a close eye on your altimeter if you want to earn the coveted Astronaut Badge.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget