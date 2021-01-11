2020 was the best year for PC shipments in a decade

The PC industry ended 2020 with another strong quarterly performance, capping off one of the best years for computers in recent memory. According to Canalys, PC shipments grew by 25 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020. In total, the industry shipped a record 90.3 million desktops, notebooks and workstations. In turn, those numbers helped the industry end 2020 on a strong note, with shipments increasing by 11 percent year-over-year to a total just shy of 300 million units for the year. That represents the best full-year growth for the PC market since 2010 and its highest shipment volume since 2014, according to Canalys.
In 2020, notebooks accounted for 79 percent of all PC shipments. In fact, the category is singlehandedly responsible for all the growth the industry saw throughout the year. While shipments of desktops fell by 20 percent over the last calendar year, shipments of notebook and mobile workstations increased by 44 percent, reaching 235.1 million for the year.