Canon is the latest to be hit by a possible ransomware attack

After Garmin reportedly paid millions to get its systems online, Canon might also be victim to a ransomware attack, according to Bleeping Computer. More than 20 Canon domains, including its main US site, are affected or down, and attackers may have stolen up to 10TB of data.
Canon hasn’t confirmed the ransomware attempt, saying in a statement that it’s “currently investigating the situation.” However, in a leaked email to employees, the company’s IT department said that it was experiencing a “wide spread system issues affecting multiple applications, [so] Teams, email, and other systems may not be available at this time.”