Garmin reportedly paid millions to resolve its recent ransomware attack

Garmin suffered an outage last month that temporarily took many of the company’s systems and services offline. It later claimed it was the victim of a cyberattack without offering specifics of what caused it. Reports suggested ransomware was involved, and there are some more indications that was the case.
According to Sky News, Garmin paid a “multi-million dollar ransom” via a third-party company called Arete Incident Response to regain access to its files and systems. Engadget has contacted Garmin for comment.