Garmin's services are slowly coming back to life after a major outage

Late last week, Garmin suffered a major services outage — and now, more than four days later, things still aren’t back to normal. The company put up a barebones FAQ on Saturday the 25th, but its Twitter account hasn’t offered an update since then. However, it looks like things are slowly but surely coming back to life. Yesterday, activity-tracking app Strava confirmed that it was again able to send workout data to Garmin’s Connect service.

We’ve also heard from a few users that things are slowly coming back to life. Ian in Mountain View wrote in to let us know that recent activities were syncing to Strava from his Garmin Fenix watch and that notifications had started to work again, as well. And one Engadget editor also is seeing workout data from syncing from her watch to Strava via Garmin Connect, as well. But a quick look at Garmin’s system status page shows there are still plenty of issues across its platform.