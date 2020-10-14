Canon makes its EOS Mark II camera more compelling for vloggers

Canon has unveiled the 24-megapixel EOS M50 Mark II with relatively minor updates to the popular original aimed mostly at creators. The biggest change is an upgraded Dual Pixel autofocus system that now allows for continuous eye-tracking in video, rather than in just some still modes as before. That will make it more practical for interviews or vlogging (albeit in HD only and not 4K) as the camera can keep your subject in focus by itself.

Canon

It can also capture vertical video that you can stream on YouTube live using a smartphone connection. And for vloggers, the flip-out display offers a tap-to-record button, along with tap-to-focus and a movie self timer. On the photo side, the EOS M50 II now has an electronic shutter option. Topping off the new options is webcam support with Canon’s EOS utility software.