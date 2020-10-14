Latest in Gear

Image credit: Canon

Canon makes its EOS Mark II camera more compelling for vloggers

It comes with improved eye AF, vertical video and a dedicated LCD record button.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
50m ago
Canon EOS M50 Mark II APS-C mirrorless camera
Canon

Canon has unveiled the 24-megapixel EOS M50 Mark II with relatively minor updates to the popular original aimed mostly at creators. The biggest change is an upgraded Dual Pixel autofocus system that now allows for continuous eye-tracking in video, rather than in just some still modes as before. That will make it more practical for interviews or vlogging (albeit in HD only and not 4K) as the camera can keep your subject in focus by itself.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II APS-C mirrorless camera
Canon

It can also capture vertical video that you can stream on YouTube live using a smartphone connection. And for vloggers, the flip-out display offers a tap-to-record button, along with tap-to-focus and a movie self timer. On the photo side, the EOS M50 II now has an electronic shutter option. Topping off the new options is webcam support with Canon’s EOS utility software.

Other features remain the same: 4K video still carries a heavy 1.5 times crop and only supports contrast-detect AF only, while 1080p video works with Dual Pixel autofocus and captures slow-motion at up to 120 fps. For photography, burst speeds top out at 7.4 fps with continuous autofocus. The EOS M50 Mark II arrives in late November 2020 for $599 (body only), or $699 in a kit with the 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 kit lens.

In this article: Canon, EOS M50 Mark II, APS-C, mirrorless, eye AF, vertical video, creators, vlogging, news, gear
