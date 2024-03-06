Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is officially arriving this year

Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is coming out this year, according to today’s Xbox Partner Showcase. Capcom and Xbox dropped a new trailer today, which shows off more gameplay and more of the title’s unique Japanese folklore-inspired aesthetic. The game looks cool as heck.

Though there’s no concrete release date, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be a day one Game Pass title for Xbox Series X|S and Windows. It’s also coming to PS5 and the Steam store.

This is a single-player action RPG with some time and resource management flourishes. During the day, you rescue and recruit villagers to your cause. Once the sun sets, you must juggle real-time action with strategic elements, as you decide how each villager will help you fight against a villainous horde called The Seethe.

Lead director Shuichi Kawata was also behind the well-reviewed Metroidvania Shinsekai: Into the Depths. Kawata says his team has been working on Kunitsu-Gami for four years and that they are excited “and maybe a little nervous” to have everyone finally get their hands on the game.

Capcom has compared Kunitsu-Gami’s aesthetic to previous titles with traditional Japanese themes, like the universally beloved Okami. The game was developed using its RE Engine, which was originally designed for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess wasn’t the only news to come out of today’s Xbox Partner Showcase event. Final Fantasy XIV finally hits Xbox consoles on March 21 and an expansion pass for Persona 3: Reload will bring new missions to the JRPG later this year.