Capcom's Pragmata has been delayed for a second time

There's a good chance that you've forgotten all about Pragmata, Capcom's eerie, dystopian sci-fi adventure game. Now, Capcom is giving you a chance to forget about it all over again: a new teaser for the game has revealed that the title will miss its 2023 release window.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata," the development team wrote at the end of the game's new trailer. "Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time."

As the message implies, this is actually the second time that Pragmata's release has been postponed. First announced in 2020, Pragmata was teased with a cinematic trailer showing a soldier and a young girl exploring an abandoned city before winding up on the surface of the moon. The original teaser hinted at a dystopian future and a close relationship between the lead characters, but little else. About a year later, Capcom released a video of the young girl apologizing for the game's delay. This year's trailer is similar, but at least it shows off some gameplay.

We now know that the young girl is named Diana, and she seems to be under the protection of her heavily armored friend. Together, we see them fighting robot-like creatures, exploring futuristic environments and teaming up for high-speed piggy-back rides. While the soldier does most of the pair's fighting in the trailer, it also reveals that Diana has special abilities.

Capcom

What are those powers? What are these two characters doing on the moon? What happened to the rest of humanity? Those questions will have to wait. The Pragmata team did not set a new release window for the game, promising instead that it was doing its best to "ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience."

Pragmata is planned to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC gaming platforms.