Capitol rioter allegedly planned to sell laptop from Pelosi's office to Russia

A woman who was allegedly part of the mob that stormed Capitol Hill earlier this month may have stolen a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and tried to sell it to Russian intelligence. The FBI is investigating the claim from a "former romantic partner" of Pennsylvania woman Riley Williams, who has been charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building.

According to court documents, Williams' supposed ex (identified as W1) contacted an FBI tipline and said she intended to send the laptop "to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.” W1 claimed to have seen footage of Williams taking a laptop. However, W1 said the plot fell through and that Williams either still has the computer or she has destroyed it.