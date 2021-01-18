Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Capitol rioter allegedly planned to sell laptop from Pelosi's office to Russia

A laptop was stolen during the insurrection, but it was only used for presentations.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
3h ago
551 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioting supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Historians say Trump’s legacy and his electoral undoing will be largely shaped by rhetoric aimed at stirring his largely white base that tugged at the long-frayed strands of race relations in America. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman who was allegedly part of the mob that stormed Capitol Hill earlier this month may have stolen a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and tried to sell it to Russian intelligence. The FBI is investigating the claim from a "former romantic partner" of Pennsylvania woman Riley Williams, who has been charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building.

According to court documents, Williams' supposed ex (identified as W1) contacted an FBI tipline and said she intended to send the laptop "to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.” W1 claimed to have seen footage of Williams taking a laptop. However, W1 said the plot fell through and that Williams either still has the computer or she has destroyed it.

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill confirmed that a laptop was stolen from a conference room at the Capitol. However, he said it was only used for presentations

Williams' mother, who told an ITV News reporter her daughter "had taken a sudden interest in President Trump’s politics and 'far-right message boards,'" recognized Williams in footage from the Capitol. A woman believed to be Williams is heard yelling "upstairs, upstairs" and is seen pushing others toward Pelosi's office.

It doesn't seem that the FBI has apprehended Williams, as it suggested in the affidavit that “Williams has fled.” Meanwhile, Williams' mother filed a suspicious person report with local police last week. The FBI said the person in question "was assumed to be W1." 

In this article: capitol, capitol hill, us capitol, riot, nancy pelosi, russia, laptop, fbi, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
551 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Smartwatches may detect the signs of COVID-19 before you know you're sick

Smartwatches may detect the signs of COVID-19 before you know you're sick

View
Parler's website is back up, but the service is still unavailable

Parler's website is back up, but the service is still unavailable

View
Mt. Gox exchange users may finally get to recover some of their lost Bitcoin

Mt. Gox exchange users may finally get to recover some of their lost Bitcoin

View
Capitol rioter allegedly planned to sell laptop from Pelosi's office to Russia

Capitol rioter allegedly planned to sell laptop from Pelosi's office to Russia

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr