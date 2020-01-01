OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has reportedly left the company

Following a report by Reddit poster JonSigur showing internal memos suggesting OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is no longer affiliated with the company, TechCrunch and Android Central have confirmed the claim citing their own sources. This comes after the launch of the OnePlus Nord that brought the company back to the market of cheaper devices, and just ahead of the arrival of its next flagship device, the OnePlus 8T.

Pei started OnePlus with Pete Lau in 2013, and according to TechCrunch, he’s leaving to start an unspecified new venture. The company has not yet responded to the reports.