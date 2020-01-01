Latest in Gear

Image credit: MANJUNATH KIRAN via Getty Images

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has reportedly left the company

The first report of Pei's departure turned up on Reddit earlier today.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Co-founder and director of the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, Carl Pei gestures as he speaks on stage during the launch of their latest OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro during its launch in Bangalore on May 14, 2019. - The OnePlus 7 series was simultanesously launched globally from three different countries India, US, and Europe. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Following a report by Reddit poster JonSigur showing internal memos suggesting OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is no longer affiliated with the company, TechCrunch and Android Central have confirmed the claim citing their own sources. This comes after the launch of the OnePlus Nord that brought the company back to the market of cheaper devices, and just ahead of the arrival of its next flagship device, the OnePlus 8T.

Pei started OnePlus with Pete Lau in 2013, and according to TechCrunch, he’s leaving to start an unspecified new venture. The company has not yet responded to the reports.

In this article: Carl Pei, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T, news, gear
