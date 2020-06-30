Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

OnePlus's next phone will be the sub-$500 Nord

We're waiting to learn pretty much everything else.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
36m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Customers are seen inside OnePlus Mobile Phone Showroom in New Delhi India on 16 February 2020 (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

OnePlus made its name launching affordable flagship devices that made more established rivals look greedy by comparison. In recent years, however, its prices have crept closer towards the high-end in the same territory as its ostensible rivals. That’s why the company is making such a big song and dance about OnePlus Nord, a “product line” of lower-priced devices that recaptures the original OnePlus spirit.

After a lot of hype and a large of leaks, OnePlus today confirmed that it would sell these devices under the OnePlus Nord banner. Beyond that, however, the only firm detail we have is a comment from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau saying “Nord will be our first product below $500 in recent years.” It looks as if there will be a gentle split in OnePlus’ strategy between its high-end flagships and these more modest Nord devices.

At the same time, the company released the first of an unflinching four-part documentary looking at the making of the OnePlus Nord. It doesn’t include much about the phone itself, beyond the apparently rushed pre-production timetable and a sense that the phone will crib from Nordic design trends. But it’s worth watching exhausted co-founder Carl Pei chastising his employees for taking notes during a meeting

As for any more detail about the Nord, or Nords, we’ll be waiting until July 10th, when the handsets are expected to be announced for both India and certain European countries.

In this article: OnePlus, Carl Pei, Pete Lau, OnePlus Nord, Nord, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

View
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

View
Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

View
Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr