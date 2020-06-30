OnePlus's next phone will be the sub-$500 Nord

OnePlus made its name launching affordable flagship devices that made more established rivals look greedy by comparison. In recent years, however, its prices have crept closer towards the high-end in the same territory as its ostensible rivals. That’s why the company is making such a big song and dance about OnePlus Nord, a “product line” of lower-priced devices that recaptures the original OnePlus spirit.

After a lot of hype and a large of leaks, OnePlus today confirmed that it would sell these devices under the OnePlus Nord banner. Beyond that, however, the only firm detail we have is a comment from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau saying “Nord will be our first product below $500 in recent years.” It looks as if there will be a gentle split in OnePlus’ strategy between its high-end flagships and these more modest Nord devices.