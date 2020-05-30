Latest in Gear

Image credit: Richard Lai/Engadget

OnePlus and McLaren have ended their phone partnership

The companies' collaboration 'came to its scheduled conclusion.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
40m ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

OnePlus McLaren
Richard Lai/Engadget

OnePlus will no longer release McLaren editions of its phones in the future. The phonemaker and the British auto manufacturer have ended their partnership, a McLaren spokesperson has confirmed to Android Authority after reports about their split came out. Word started going around that the two were parting ways, because OnePlus is no longer listed as a Formula 1 partner on McLaren’s website.

In a statement sent to the publication, the spokesperson said:

“Our partnership with OnePlus, which came to its scheduled conclusion recently, has been a highly successful collaboration between two iconic and innovative brands. Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future.”

The rep didn’t explain why the two companies are no longer working together, but it sounds like they decided not to renew their deal after their collaboration ended. OnePlus’ McLaren phones are usually souped up versions of their basic counterparts. The OnePlus 6T McLaren packs 10GB of RAM instead of just 6GB or 8GB, for instance, while the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren has 12GB of RAM and 5G connectivity, which the standard 7T Pro doesn’t have.

At CES earlier this year, OnePlus also showed off a phone called Concept One that’s clad in papaya-hued leather that McLaren uses for some of its cars. Since it’s still a concept device and the companies’ collab has ended, we might never see the device make its way to shelves.

In this article: OnePlus, McLaren, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NBCUniversal’s Peacock launches today: Here’s what you need to know

NBCUniversal’s Peacock launches today: Here’s what you need to know

View
'Sign in with Apple' flaw let attackers take over accounts

'Sign in with Apple' flaw let attackers take over accounts

View
Is there a good reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 ?

Is there a good reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 ?

View
Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock for half of its launch price

Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock for half of its launch price

View
Earth’s first oﬀ-world colonies will be built on soil

Earth’s first oﬀ-world colonies will be built on soil

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr