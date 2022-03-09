Carl Pei’s Nothing will reveal its 2022 roadmap on March 23rd

Nothing, the brand started by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will announce its 2022 roadmap in an event on March 23rd. While the company didn't reveal specifics other than a new community investment round that's coming this year, previous reports claimed that the company is developing its own smartphone that will be launched in April.

It's said to feature design cues also found in the brand's wireless earbuds, specifically their element of transparency. If you haven't seen them yet, Nothing's earbuds have a see-through shell and come in a case that's mostly transparent, a design that adheres to the company's mission of making technology less obvious and more seamless.

TechCrunch reported earlier this month that Pei showed the device to industry executives at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Famous leaker evleaks also tweeted a photo of Pei seemingly showing off a smartphone in his hand to Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon. It was taken from a distance, however, so we'll have to wait for the official reveal — or for more detailed leaks to come out — for a clearer look.

Considering Pei's background, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Nothing truly does release a smartphone. Pei previously told Bloomberg in an interview that the company is "building an ecosystem of smart devices" and that Nothing will build them "so these devices talk to each other."

The Nothing (event): The Truth will take place on March 23rd at 2PM GMT/9AM EST. You can sign up to get notified when the livestream starts at Nothing's website.