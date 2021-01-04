Casio unveils its first G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS

Just as rumors have been floating about a possible rugged Apple Watch, Casio has unveiled its first G-Shock rugged smartwatch using Google's Wear OS platform. The GSW-H1000, part of Casio's rugged G-Squad Pro lineup, has a host of sports features and is also the first G-Shock watch with a color display.

As you'd expect in a G-Shock watch, the GSW-H1000 has a brawny look with a titanium back for extra durability. That's backed by actual toughness, including shock- and water-resistance down to 200 meters of depth. What's new is the Android Wear OS plus the dual-layer display with an always-on LCD screen for time display combined with a color LCD screen that can show maps, notifications, sensor data and other information. That's a first for G-Shock watches, though Casio already uses Wear OS on its Pro Trek smartwatch lineup.

Casio

The watch is also laden with sensors, including a built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor, compass bearing, altitude, barometric pressure and more. It also includes Casio's app for 24 indoor workout options and 15 activities including running, road biking, and swimming, or more extreme sports like surfing and snowboarding. Meanwhile, the Wear OS platform gives you access to smartphone notifications, numerous apps and Google Assistant access. One big negative is the 1.5-day battery life with the color display, though that stretches out to a month in "multi timepiece mode."

The Casio G-Squad Pro GSW-H1000 comes in red, black and blue colors and will cost $700 in the US and £600 in the UK. It's set to arrive in mid-May, though it's yet to appear on the US G-Shock website. However, you can find it on the UK site and request to be notified when it arrives.