CD Projekt Red is 'reconsidering' Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer

On the heels of its massive Cyberpunk 2077 patch, developer CD Projekt Red has outlined its roadmap for the open-world game. The bad news is that it's "reconsidering" its plan to launch a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode as its next AAA release. Instead, the Polish studio is focusing on bringing online into "all of its franchises one day." CD Projekt Red's CEO Adam Kiciński detailed its "long-term" approach to multiplayer in a new video, stating that it would implement online elements into games "where they make sense." He added: "We don't want to go overboard or lose our single-player DNA. We want to take thoughtful steps to build robust online capabilities."

The studio seems to be prioritizing an all-inclusive online framework, over an individual spin-off, that can help it to attract a legion of fans through its GoG store. "We are building an online technology that can be seamlessly integrated into the development of our future games," Kiciński said. "This technology will power the online components we choose to introduce in our games, and will ensure we can do so without any great technological debt. With this technology in place, we can start to grow an online community powered by our own GOG Galaxy platform, which connects gamers both inside and outside of our games."

CD Projekt Red has long touted Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer as a massive standalone product. That inevitably conjured images of kicking it online with your pals in the game's sprawling Night City metropolis. But, the fact is that single player games are still hugely popular and the last thing the studio probably wants is another botched launch. This year, it's focusing on releasing more patches and fixes in a bid to get the game back on the PlayStation store with Sony's approval. It's also working on free DLCs, paid expansions and a next-gen update that's slated for the second half of 2021.

The studio's broader plans include an ambitious target to become one of the top three video game makers in the world. After announcing that it had signed a letter of intent to take over Canadian developer Digital Scapes — which worked on Cyberpunk 2077 — it noted in its group strategy that it would pursue more acquisitions.