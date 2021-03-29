Cyberpunk 2077’s massive 1.2 patch is finally here

After a longer than expected wait, Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.2 patch is now available to download on PC and consoles, with the Stadia release to follow later in the week. You can see the full changelog on CD Projekt Red’s website , but the more notable tweaks include various performance improvements that should make the biggest difference on lower-end PCs and previous generation consoles. Additionally, the patch promises to make teleporting police a thing of the past, as well as make vehicles feel less clunky. Oh, and you’ll now be able to buy the cat food you need to adopt Nibbles at stores across Night City, among a long list of other changes.

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 29, 2021