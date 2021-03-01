Cyberpunk 2077's next big update will try to fix janky cops and cars

When the delayed Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 patch arrives, you might at last be able to free your car when it's stuck. CD Projekt Red offered some details on what else to expect with a series of videos and a preview of the patch notes.

Until now, cops have tended to show up far too quickly when you commit a crime — sometimes, they'd teleport in behind you or drop from the sky. The 1.2 patch should remedy that. The Night City Police Department will also send in recon drones "to create the feeling of the police assessing the situation," according to CDPR.

Vehicles should feel less clunky thanks to speed and steering tweaks, as well as the addition of a steering sensitivity slider. Cars should also handle better when the frame rate drops. CDPR said it found "code that wasn't handling extreme changes in frame rate properly."

When your car gets stuck on something, you should be able to wriggle it free. "While holding down the accelerator, you can now rock the vehicle forward or back, or rotate it left/right," the developers wrote.

The patch will also introduce more keybind options that really should have been in the game from the outset. You'll be able to turn off an option that makes V dodge when you double tap a movement key (quickly pressing the crouch button twice will still cause that action). PC players will have more options for movement key bindings as well.

There could be more changes included in the patch. The update is also supposed to tackle some performance issues and hopefully make the game run better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Perhaps it'll even convince Sony to bring the game back to the PlayStation Store .