'Cyberpunk 2077' update fixes a save file exploit on PC

Hackers could have used malware attacks in mods to take over players' systems.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Another day, another Cyberpunk 2077 update to fix a critical issue. Earlier this week, it emerged there was a vulnerability that could have allowed hackers to take over players’ PCs through malicious code injected into mods and custom save files. CD Projekt Red urged players to avoid using mods until it could remedy the problem.

Hotfix 1.12, which is now rolling out on PC, “addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files),” according to the studio. The update fixes a buffer overrun issue and removes and replaces non-ASLR DLLs.

It should be relatively safe for you to use Cyberpunk 2077 mods again. Although there’s always a chance that mods include risky executable files, if you want give the grimy Night City a cel-shaded, comic book-style aesthetic, it’s probably okay for you to have at it.

