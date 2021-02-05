'Cyberpunk 2077' update fixes a save file exploit on PC

Another day, another Cyberpunk 2077 update to fix a critical issue. Earlier this week, it emerged there was a vulnerability that could have allowed hackers to take over players’ PCs through malicious code injected into mods and custom save files. CD Projekt Red urged players to avoid using mods until it could remedy the problem.

Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC!



This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):

- Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

- Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs. pic.twitter.com/LAkBfVpnXf — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 5, 2021

