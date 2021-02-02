CDPR urges 'Cyberpunk 2077' players to avoid using mods for now

Less than a week after CD Projekt Red brought official support for mods to Cyberpunk 2077, it urged players to stop using them for the time being. The publisher said it's urgently working on a fix for an exploit that affects mods and custom saves on PC. "We've been made aware of a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to execute code on PCs," it wrote in a tweet. "For now, please refrain from using files from unknown sources."

While mods might extend the lifespan of the game (at least until CDPR eventually adds multiplayer modes), it's best to avoid using them for now. It's not worth the risk of a hacker taking over your system. The publisher said it will roll out a fix as soon as possible.