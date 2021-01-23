Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update introduced a game-breaking bug

CDPR is working on a hotfix it hopes to issue "as soon as possible."
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Comments
147 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Takemura
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.1 update was supposed to set the troubled game on the path toward redemption. Instead, it seems to have come with its own set of problems. Per Eurogamer, players have discovered a game-breaking bug involving Cyberpunk 2077’s “Down on the Street” quest. To move the mission forward, your character is supposed to receive a call from an NPC named Goro Takemura (pictured above). Unfortunately, as things stand, Takemura will call V but won’t say anything, making you unable to progress the quest, and subsequently move the main storyline forward.  

CDPR said it’s working on a hotfix to address the issue it plans to release “as soon as possible.” We’ll update this article once it’s live. In the meantime, the studio has shared a workaround you can use to bypass the problem, but you’ll need an earlier save. As you might imagine, the Takemura bug is one of the reasons 1.1 hasn’t gone down well with Cyberpunk 2077 players. When CDPR detailed its schedule of updates earlier in the month, it said the game’s upcoming 1.2 update would include more significant fixes and improvements.

In this article: video games, CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
147 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A personal trainer app guilt-tripped me into exercising (and it worked)

A personal trainer app guilt-tripped me into exercising (and it worked)

View
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update introduced a game-breaking bug

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update introduced a game-breaking bug

View
Scientists find a cloudless 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet with a four-day year

Scientists find a cloudless 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet with a four-day year

View
AMC avoids bankruptcy, at least for now

AMC avoids bankruptcy, at least for now

View
Huawei may spin off its P and Mate smartphone brands

Huawei may spin off its P and Mate smartphone brands

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr