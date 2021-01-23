‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update introduced a game-breaking bug

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.1 update was supposed to set the troubled game on the path toward redemption. Instead, it seems to have come with its own set of problems. Per Eurogamer, players have discovered a game-breaking bug involving Cyberpunk 2077’s “Down on the Street” quest. To move the mission forward, your character is supposed to receive a call from an NPC named Goro Takemura (pictured above). Unfortunately, as things stand, Takemura will call V but won’t say anything, making you unable to progress the quest, and subsequently move the main storyline forward.

We're working on the issue where the conversation with Takemura may not start during the quest "Down on the Street" for @CyberpunkGame and plan to release a Hotfix to address it as soon as possible.

CDPR said it’s working on a hotfix to address the issue it plans to release “as soon as possible.” We’ll update this article once it’s live. In the meantime, the studio has shared a workaround you can use to bypass the problem, but you’ll need an earlier save. As you might imagine, the Takemura bug is one of the reasons 1.1 hasn’t gone down well with Cyberpunk 2077 players. When CDPR detailed its schedule of updates earlier in the month, it said the game’s upcoming 1.2 update would include more significant fixes and improvements.