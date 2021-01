As promised, the first of two early-2021 patches for CD Projekt Red’s troubled Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived. This updates the game to version 1.1 on PC, consoles and Stadia, and according to the notes it lays the groundwork for future updates, while also addressing memory usage and crash problems.

The patch, which is available now, comes in at between 6-9 GB on Steam, about 1GB via GOG, 16GB~ on Xbox or PS4.