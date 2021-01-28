‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update fixes game-breaking bug from the last patch

CD Projekt Red has whacked the latest mole it inadvertently added to Cyberpunk 2077. Following last week’s major update, some players found that they were unable to progress past a certain point. Six days later, CDPR has rolled out a fix for that game-breaking bug.

Hotfix 1.11 is available on PC, consoles and Stadia!



This update restores item randomization and fixes a bug which affected some users’ holocall with Takemura in Down on the Street quest.



Details: https://t.co/SsVYRGfdha pic.twitter.com/TAQmRilNxq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 28, 2021

The issue occurred in the mission Down on the Street for players who saved their game during the "Wait For Takemura's Call" objective on version 1.06 of Cyberpunk 2077. If a player loaded that save in the 1.1 patch, dialogue options may have been missing during said call. The bug also prevented players from interacting with other characters. It was an issue that only emerged under specific circumstances, but it was significant enough to block players from progressing.