‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update fixes game-breaking bug from the last patch

CD Projekt Red's hotfix is rolling out on PC, consoles and Stadia.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
CD Projekt Red has whacked the latest mole it inadvertently added to Cyberpunk 2077. Following last week’s major update, some players found that they were unable to progress past a certain point. Six days later, CDPR has rolled out a fix for that game-breaking bug

The issue occurred in the mission Down on the Street for players who saved their game during the "Wait For Takemura's Call" objective on version 1.06 of Cyberpunk 2077. If a player loaded that save in the 1.1 patch, dialogue options may have been missing during said call. The bug also prevented players from interacting with other characters. It was an issue that only emerged under specific circumstances, but it was significant enough to block players from progressing. 

The 1.11 hotfix (which is now live on PC, consoles and Stadia) also rolled back a change to item randomization. CDPR wrote in the patch notes that it will need to further investigate a “save/load loot exploit.” 

Earlier this week, CDPR released the first set of official modding tools for the game. Though modders have already been having their fun with Cyberpunk 2077, the tools should enable more tinkerers to build on top of CDPR's vision of Night City while they wait for DLC and the next big patch that should fix more issues in the notoriously buggy game.

