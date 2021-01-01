'Cyberpunk 2077' DLC is still in the works for 'early 2021'

Anyone who hasn’t sought a refund for their copy of Cyberpunk 2077 should have new content to experience in Night City sooner rather than later. A post on NME points out this page on the game’s website is live saying DLC will hit Night City in “early 2021,” although given the game’s sliding release date and the need for patches, that could always change or indicate something closer to June than January.

A look at the Internet Archive reveals the page went live at the same time the game launched, although it didn’t attract a lot of attention until the last couple of days. The most pressing updates are the two patches CD Projekt Red promised to address issues on last-gen consoles, which are scheduled to ship in January and February, while dates for tech upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have not yet been revealed.