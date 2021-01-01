Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

'Cyberpunk 2077' DLC is still in the works for 'early 2021'

The troubled 'Cyberpunk 2077' RPG from CD Projekt Red will add more content, eventually.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

Anyone who hasn’t sought a refund for their copy of Cyberpunk 2077 should have new content to experience in Night City sooner rather than later. A post on NME points out this page on the game’s website is live saying DLC will hit Night City in “early 2021,” although given the game’s sliding release date and the need for patches, that could always change or indicate something closer to June than January.

A look at the Internet Archive reveals the page went live at the same time the game launched, although it didn’t attract a lot of attention until the last couple of days. The most pressing updates are the two patches CD Projekt Red promised to address issues on last-gen consoles, which are scheduled to ship in January and February, while dates for tech upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have not yet been revealed.

As far as what form the DLC might take when it starts rolling out, CDPR has suggested we’ll see something similar to what happened with its last game The Witcher 3. 16 free DLC updates that came out shortly after the game’s launch added cosmetic upgrades, new animations and some small quest lines, separate from larger paid expansions that tacked on hours of gameplay. Any hope of multiplayer action, however, is still slated for beyond 2021.

In this article: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED, DLC, Xbox, PlayStation, PC, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Everything we know about Samsung's Galaxy S21 so far

Everything we know about Samsung's Galaxy S21 so far

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
T-Mobile warns customers of second data breach in less than a year

T-Mobile warns customers of second data breach in less than a year

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' DLC is still in the works for 'early 2021'

'Cyberpunk 2077' DLC is still in the works for 'early 2021'

View
Puerto Rico commits $8 million to rebuild Arecibo telescope

Puerto Rico commits $8 million to rebuild Arecibo telescope

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr