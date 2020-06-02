Lawsuit claims Trump's social media order violates free speech rights

True to expectations, President Trump’s attempt to limit protections for social media companies will face a legal challenge. The rights group Center for Democracy and Technology has sued (via the New York Times) Trump for allegedly violating the First Amendment with his Executive Order encouraging government agencies to investigate content removal. CDT claims the order is “plainly retaliatory” against Twitter and is meant to “curtail and chill” protected speech.

The plaintiffs drew on longstanding precedent to back their case, including a Supreme Court determination that the First Amendment protects even harsher criticism of the government and forbids “[o]fficial reprisal” efforts, including attempts to chill speech or use intermediaries as a threat. Trump’s quick response to being fact-checked showed that this was retaliation, according to the lawsuit. CDT also asserted that the order bypassed Congress’ authority in “enacting and interpreting” Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which has been used to shield websites for liability regarding content.