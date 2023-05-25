ChatGPT for iOS is now available in 11 more countries An Android app is reportedly still in the works.

OpenAI first launched its ChatGPT iOS app across the US in mid-May and now it has made good on its promise to expand to more countries in the "coming weeks" by launching in 11 new countries. The countries are a global mix with iOS users in Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria and the UK now able to access the app.

The ChatGPT app for iOS is now available to users in 11 more countries — Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and the UK. More to come soon! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 24, 2023

The ChatGPT app works and looks like the website does with conversation history synced between the computer and iPhone. ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access GPT-4 through the app and receive faster responses. The app does have one new feature compared to the website, allowing people to use voice input through OpenAI's Whisper speech recognition. For now, it's only formatted for iPhones, so iPad users still need the desktop version.

As for when ChatGPT will be available on smartphones globally, OpenAI says "soon." Keep in mind there still isn't a ChatGPT app available for Android users anywhere, though OpenAI's original iOS app announcement said, "Android users, you're next!"

The expansion itself and continually easing access to AI hastens the global debate over policies. According to Reuters, Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, has expressed the possibility of pulling ChatGPT from the European Union if the company decides it can't work within upcoming regulations. Meanwhile, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is working closely with the European Commission to enact AI guidelines.