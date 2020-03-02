The employee behind the #AppleToo protest is leaving the company

Cher Scarlett, one of the lead organizers of the #AppleToo movement, is leaving the company on Friday. Scarlett was the face of the movement and connected with workers with grievances to air via Apple's Slack channels and on social media. The former Apple security engineer was also one of the workers who filed a complaint against the tech giant with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the company of suppressing workers' organizing efforts and interfering with surveys involving gender pay equity.

According to Bloomberg, Scarlett reached a settlement with the iPhonemaker regarding the NLRB complaint and has already requested a withdrawal. She didn't divulge the details of the settlement, but her lawyer Alek Felstiner, told Bloomberg News: "The matter was settled privately and the request for withdrawal is pending before the board. We hope the crucial organizing work at Apple will continue."

Friday is my last day at Apple.



I’m taking a bit of time to decide where I’d like to go next, and will announce when I’ve made that decision.



🖤 — Cher Scarlett 💙 (@cherthedev) November 17, 2021

It's unclear what will happen to the #AppleToo movement with Scarlett's departure. Its website, which publishes workplace stories from Apple employees and workers, hasn't had an update over the past 10 days. That said, Scarlett isn't the only face of the movement. Most of the posts on the website are by Janneke Parrish, the other #AppleToo lead organizer who was fired by the company back in October. Apple fired its former program manager for allegedly sharing private information, something that Parrish denies. When details of a company meeting were leaked to the press, Apple investigated Parrish and confiscated her work devices. She deleted some apps and work information before doing so, which Apple interpreted as being noncompliant with its investigation.

Aside from Scarlett, former Apple senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik also filed a complaint with the NLRB. She said she spent months talking to Apple about unsafe working conditions and sexism in the workplace and was put on indefinite paid administrative leave after raising her concerns. Apple fired Gjøvik in September.