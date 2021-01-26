Researchers built an AI that plays chess like a person, not a super computer

We mere mortals haven't truly been competitive against artificial intelligence in chess in a long time. It's been 15 years since a human has conquered a computer in a chess tournament. However, a team of researchers have developed an AI chess engine that doesn't set out to crush us puny humans — it tries to play like us.
The Maia engine doesn't necessarily play the best available move. Instead, it tries to replicate what a human would do. The AI emerged as a result of a paper co-authored by researchers from Cornell University, the University of Toronto and Microsoft.