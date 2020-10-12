China held a $1.5 million lottery to test a new digital currency

China is taking its digital currency tests to a new level by giving away more than 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) in a new lottery (via CNBC). The state-run People’s Bank of China gave 50,000 randomly selected citizens a “red packet” worth 200 yuan ($30), to spend at several thousand designated retailers in Shenzhen’s Luohu district. The idea is to not only test the technology involved, but boost consumer spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winners will be be required to download a digital Renminbi app in order to receive the digital money, according to state news site China Daily. After that, they’ll reportedly be able to buy goods from local pharmacies, supermarkets and even Walmart,.