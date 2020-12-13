Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xinhua/Jin Liwang via Getty Images

China Moon probe starts return to Earth with lunar samples

It's the first spacecraft in decades to bring back lunar soil.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
6h ago
Comments
146 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2020 -- This image taken from video animation at Beijing Aerospace Control Center BACC on Dec. 2, 2020 shows Chang'e-5 spacecraft landing on the moon. China's Chang'e-5 spacecraft successfully landed on the near side of the moon late Tuesday and sent back images, the China National Space Administration CNSA announced. (Photo by Jin Liwang/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Jin Liwang via Getty Images)
Xinhua/Jin Liwang via Getty Images

China’s Moon-sampling probe is on its way home after more than a week. Xinhua (via Reuters) reports Chang’e-5’s orbiter-returner has started its return trip to Earth with a cargo of lunar rocks and soil. You’ll have to wait a while for the vessel to come back, though. The complete mission was expected to wrap up in 23 days, so a touchdown in Mongolia is expected around December 16th or 17th.

If successful, this will be the first batch of “fresh” Moon samples since the 1970s. China will also be just the third country to have collected lunar soil after the US and the Soviet Union. The probe was meant to bring back about 4.4lbs of samples, although it’s not certain how much is coming back to Earth.

The material could expand humanity’s understanding of the Moon, although it’s unclear if and how China intends to share any knowledge with the broader scientific community. Of course, science isn’t the only motivating factor here — there’s little doubt that a successful mission will boost national pride, not to mention further China’s independence in space.

In this article: China, space, moon, Chang'e 5, probe, science, robots, robot, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
146 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Disney World was adding digital face masks to guests in ride photos

Disney World was adding digital face masks to guests in ride photos

View
Tesla will halt Model S and X production for 18 days

Tesla will halt Model S and X production for 18 days

View
Solar System 'superhighway' could speed up space travel

Solar System 'superhighway' could speed up space travel

View
Foreign state hackers reportedly breached the US Treasury

Foreign state hackers reportedly breached the US Treasury

View
Boeing's tanker drone completes first flight with refueling pod

Boeing's tanker drone completes first flight with refueling pod

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr