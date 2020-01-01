China won't accept 'theft' of TikTok, according to state newspaper

China won’t accept the “theft” of TikTok, and that it has “plenty of ways to respond” if the US government tries to force a sale through, according to an editorial in the state-run China Daily (via Reuters). That follows news that Microsoft wants to acquire TikTok’s operations in certain markets, after US President Trump threatened to ban the app. Trump said that such a sale might be allowed, but that “key money” would have to be paid to the US Treasury to make it happen.
Microsoft revealed earlier this week that it was in discussions to purchase TikTok’s services in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company said that CEO Satya Nadella discussed the idea with Trump and that it “appreciates the US Government’s and President Trump’s personal involvement as it continues to develop strong security protections for the country”