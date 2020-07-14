Latest in Gear

Image credit: Prostock-Studio via Getty Images

Google Chrome update limits cookie tracking and blocks annoying notifications

The update comes after months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
45m ago
Prostock-Studio via Getty Images

Google’s Chrome 84 is now available for all desktop users after a delay in releases due to the coronavirus pandemic. The version resumes the SameSite cookie changes Google started implementing with Chrome 80. If you’ll recall, the tech giant had to roll the feature back a couple of months after it was first introduced in an effort to ensure that it doesn’t cause online services and portals to stop working in the midst of coronavirus—related lockdowns.

The changes require developers to set their cookies' SameSite attribute or Google will automatically switch their setting to a more secure option, which is something that can potentially break websites. Now that enough time has passed, Google has likely decided that it was time to enforce the SameSite attribute changes to prevent security issues caused by cookie vulnerabilities.

As 9to5Google notes, Chrome 84 will also come with the ability to block intrusive notifications, such as annoying follow requests from websites that keep popping up every visit. Users simply have to click the bell icon in the address bar and choose “Continue blocking” to prevent the pop-ups from appearing again. In addition, the browser will notify desktop users if they’re downloading EXE, APK and other executable files over an HTTP or over an HTTPS page as an added layer of security against potential threats to their system.

