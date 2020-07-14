Google Chrome update limits cookie tracking and blocks annoying notifications

Google’s Chrome 84 is now available for all desktop users after a delay in releases due to the coronavirus pandemic. The version resumes the SameSite cookie changes Google started implementing with Chrome 80. If you’ll recall, the tech giant had to roll the feature back a couple of months after it was first introduced in an effort to ensure that it doesn’t cause online services and portals to stop working in the midst of coronavirus—related lockdowns.

The changes require developers to set their cookies' SameSite attribute or Google will automatically switch their setting to a more secure option, which is something that can potentially break websites. Now that enough time has passed, Google has likely decided that it was time to enforce the SameSite attribute changes to prevent security issues caused by cookie vulnerabilities.