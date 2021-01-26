Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Chrome OS 88 turns your Chromebook into an impromptu smart display

The update also allows you to use your pin or fingerprint for logging into websites.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10m ago
ChromeOS 88 screen saver
Google

Google has started rolling out Chrome OS 88. The update includes a couple of enhancements, the most notable of which is a new screen saver you can use to get more functionality out of your computer’s lock screen. 

By enabling the feature, your Chromebook will be able to display images from your Google Photos library, including those you’ve organized into specific albums. You can also choose from a selection of default images put together by Google. If you use the Google Photos functionality built into the Pixel Stand and Nest Hub, you’ll have a good idea of how the screen saver works. 

The lock screen also displays the time and local weather and provides you with easy to access media controls so you can pause or play a song. You’ll find your WiFi and battery status on the bottom right corner and the option to sign out from your account if you want. You enable the feature by digging into the settings menu of Chrome OS and finding your way to the Personalization section. Once enabled, it will turn on when the operating system detects that your device has been idle for some time. 

ChromeOS pin and fingerprint login
Google

The update also introduces a feature that allows you to use your pin or fingerprint, instead of a password, to log into websites that support the WebAuthn standard. What’s nifty here is that you can use your pin or fingerprint as a form of two-factor authentication on websites where you’ve enabled the extra security measure. Some platforms that support the WebAuthn standard include Dropbox and GitHub. You can expect Chrome OS 88 to roll out to your device over the next few days.

In this article: personal computing, Chrome OS, Chrome OS 88, Google, gear
