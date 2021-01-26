Chrome OS 88 turns your Chromebook into an impromptu smart display

Google has started rolling out Chrome OS 88. The update includes a couple of enhancements, the most notable of which is a new screen saver you can use to get more functionality out of your computer’s lock screen.
By enabling the feature, your Chromebook will be able to display images from your Google Photos library, including those you’ve organized into specific albums. You can also choose from a selection of default images put together by Google. If you use the Google Photos functionality built into the Pixel Stand and Nest Hub, you’ll have a good idea of how the screen saver works.