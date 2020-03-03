Latest in Gear

Image credit: Kevin Lamarque / reuters

Federal cybersecurity agency calls election 'most secure in American history'

Despite baseless claims spread by the president, CISA said there's 'no evidence' of compromised results.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
50m ago
U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs speaks to reporters at CISA’s Election Day Operation Center on Super Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., March 3, 2020. Kevin Lamarque / reuters

Despite claims made without any evidence about the validity of the November election, a collection of election officials signed on to a statement distributed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. In it, the members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee said “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history....There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

This flies directly in the face of claims made by certain people, including the president, spreading rumors that either have no supporting evidence or that have already been debunked making claims of tampering or illegitimacy. People on the committee included presidents of National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State, who run elections at the state level.

According to Reuters, CISA Director Christopher Krebs has privately told people he expects to be fired over his stance backing the integrity of the election results. A CISA website pushes back on specific rumors about the election, while Krebs has tweeted about some of the “nonsense” claims going around, and today retweeted a tweet telling people not to believe baseless claims about voting machines “even if they’re made by the president.”

In this article: election 2020, DHS, Election security, CISA, 2020election, Donald Trump, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
