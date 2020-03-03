Federal cybersecurity agency calls election 'most secure in American history'

Despite claims made without any evidence about the validity of the November election, a collection of election officials signed on to a statement distributed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. In it, the members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee said “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history....There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

This flies directly in the face of claims made by certain people, including the president, spreading rumors that either have no supporting evidence or that have already been debunked making claims of tampering or illegitimacy. People on the committee included presidents of National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State, who run elections at the state level.