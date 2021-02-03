Cisco Webex adds real-time translation for more than 100 languages

We've all been in conversations where a language barrier can make it hard to communicate. Cisco wants to make that problem a thing of the past, at least when it comes to video meetings. The company is introducing a new real-time translation feature to its Webex conferencing software. In all, the feature will allow you to translate from English to more than 100 languages. You’ll find everything from Armenian to Zulu accounted for in this latest release.

Cisco boasts real-time translation in Webex will allow businesses to avoid using (and paying for) third-party services when not everyone in a meeting speaks the same language. Moreover, it suggests the feature will allow companies to hire the best talent without worrying about any language barriers. Maybe that’s a bit of wishful thinking, but you have to imagine Webex users will appreciate the inclusion all the same.

Real-time translation comes to Webex at a time when competing platforms are introducing captioning features to improve accessibility. Since January, Google Meet users have been able to use Otter’s AI-powered transcription tool to caption their meetings .

Webex users can test the app’s new real-time translation starting this month, with general availability planned for May.