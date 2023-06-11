'Cities Skylines II' will arrive on PC and consoles October 24th, 2023 It's heading to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

City planners and traffic mathematicians, rejoice: Cities Skylines II is due to come out on October 24th, 2023. It's heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. A new trailer shows off the updated visuals and mechanics of the sequel.

Developer Colossal Order shipped the original Cities Skylines 8 years ago, and it's since sold more than 12 million copies. There's a strong Twitch and YouTube community for the game, and some of the biggest personalities have been playing the sequel in beta and providing feedback to developers.

Pre-orders for Cities Skylines II are open today. Colossal Order revealed the new game in March, and it plans to showcase each of its features in detail, one per week, throughout the coming months.

