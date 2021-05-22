Login
Sign up

Citizen crime app shifts to testing a private security on demand feature

Slightly more ominous than on-demand movies, pizza or ridesharing.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|05.22.21
@Rjcc

Sponsored Links

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
May 22nd, 2021
In this article: news, gear
security CCTV camera or surveillance system with military on blurry background
pixinoo via Getty Images

Once upon a time, the Citizen app was known as Vigilante, a title so provocative that Apple banned it from the App Store and initiated a rebranding. So in 2017 it relaunched as an app built on warning people about nearby emergencies and documenting incidents in the name of transparency. 

A report by Motherboard reveals it's not sticking to just transparency, as leaked documents and sightings of security vehicles in Los Angeles show Citizen plans to offer some kind of on-demand private security force service. The company's $20 per month Protect service already promises "live monitoring" and a "digital bodyguard" who can be summoned with a safe word to direct emergency services to your location.

According to a former employee cited by Motherboard, the next step is "to create a privatized secondary emergency response network" that connects users to private security firms directly. A spokesperson referred to the security vehicles as part of a "personal rapid response service" it's testing as a pilot project.

As if a look at your local Nextdoor posts couldn't reveal the potential problems with that setup, just last Saturday the Citizen app targeted a homeless man by posting his picture during a live broadcast, painting him as an arsonist suspected of causing wildfires and promising a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Police announced on Monday that they had arrested someone else for the alleged arson.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget