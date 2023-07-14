Cloud gaming platform Antstream Arcade brings over 1,000 retro games to Xbox

Antstream Arcade is offering over 1,300 retro game titles on Xbox One and Series X/S, with notable titles such as Space Invaders, Metal Slug and Bubble Bobble. The company says these titles will be playable instantly without additional downloads or installation via its cloud gaming platform, with more titles being added every week. This is notable as Antstream will be the first third-party game streaming service on Xbox.

The service will support cloud-based game saves, an online scoreboard and the ability to pick up your game from multiple devices. Antstream Arcade is already available on Mac, PC, Linux, Android TV, Firestick and Samsung TVs, but this marks the first time it is coming to a game console.

Antstream says that it is using its “unique technology” to mod original games, allowing the company to create new mini-game challenges for both new and returning players. For example, you could play a modified Pac-Man map where the main objective is to avoid collecting the dots. Players will be able to enter tournaments, challenge other players to duels or compete for the highest score.

Microsoft already has its own Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service, and that’s available as a native app on Android, Windows, Samsung smart TVs and select VR headsets. It’s also available on iOS and Mac but you’ll need to use a web browser to access it. Though, Xbox Cloud Gaming is more focused on playing modern titles away from your console, while Antstream Arcade is solely focused on tugging those nostalgic heart strings.

Antstream Arcade on Xbox will be available for pre-order starting today on the Xbox store. Pricing will start at $29.99 annually with a one-time lifetime purchase option for $79.99. The company says all future games and new features will be included, regardless of which purchase option you decide to go with.