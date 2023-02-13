Comcast is ending free Peacock access for Xfinity subscribers Peacock had already cut off the free tier on its standalone service.

Comcast subscribers are about to lose a big perk: free access to Peacock streaming. Since it launched in April 2020, the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium has been provided to Xfinity TV and broadband customers at no charge. Starting on April 3rd, it will no longer be offered to new subscribers, and as of June 26th, existing customers won't get it either, NBCUniversal has confirmed to Variety.

The news was first noted on Reddit via screenshots posting more details. "Customers will be presented with discounted offer details within the Peacock app," an internal message reads. "Stay tuned for offer details and more information." NBCU has also sent messages to customers that they'll be able to purchase Peacock Premium at a discounted price, which has yet to be determined.

Last month, Peacock stopped offering the free ad-supported standalone service to new users. At the time, the company said it believed Peacock's paid tiers were the best way to experience the service. More likely, it's because despite counting 20 million subscribers in 2022, up 9 million from the year before, Peacock has yet to turn a profit for NBCU/Comcast.

The company's plan was always to phase out free Peacock access for Comcast users, a spokesperson told Variety. By next year, it aims to hit 100,000 hours of programing divided between original series, licensed TV, movies, live sports and more. Its buzziest original hit right now is Rian Johnson's Poker Face, and it also streams popular classic TV fare like The Office.