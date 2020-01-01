Computex 2020 is the latest canceled trade show

As recently as March, as the coronavirus pandemic was still in the early stages of spreading worldwide, Computex organizers pushed their trade show back from June to late September. Today they announced that despite host country Taiwan’s low number of COVID-19 cases, as a result of travel restrictions still in place for many countries, they’ve decided to cancel this year’s show. It’s now rescheduled for June 1st - 5th 2021, and hopefully we’ll be ready to see the usual lineup of computers and associated components by then.