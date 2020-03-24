Computex 2020 is delayed to September

What's surprising here is not that Computex is the latest tech conference to be affected by the outbreak, but that its organizers feel confident they'll be able to hold an event this year at all. In most cases, we've seen other organizations such as the GSMA and ESA outright cancel events like Mobile World Congress and E3 this year. Some groups, such as the company that puts together the Game Developers Conference (GDC), have announced rescheduled shows for later in the year. At this moment, it seems premature to hold an international conference. In the meantime, it sounds like we still may see companies make announcements between June 2nd and 6th, with Computex's organizers saying they'll help host new product launches over the internet. So PC enthusiasts won't have to wait until September get a flood of information about new hardware.