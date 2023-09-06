The best Bluetooth trackers for 2026

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Most people think of AirTags when they picture a Bluetooth tracker. And indeed, Apple's little white discs were once the only capable option, relying on a vast finding network of nearby iPhones to pinpoint lost tags. But now Google has a finding network of its own, and third party brands like Chipolo, Hyper and Pebblebee have trackers that pair with your choice of Google or Apple's network. That means you've got a lot of options for tagging and tracking your keys, backpacks, luggage and more. We tested the major brands out there to see how well they work, how loud they are and how they look to put together a guide to help you get the most out of your chosen tracker. Here are the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy.

Editor's note: Apple just released a new version of its AirTag trackers. We are in the process of testing the new model and will update this guide once we're done.

Best Bluetooth trackers for 2026

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best Bluetooth tracker overall Chipolo Pop $29.00 Format: Disc with hole | Compatibility: Android and iPhone | Water resistance: IP55 (splash and dust resistant) | Battery life: 1 year | Replaceable battery: Yes | Distance for left-behind alerts: 450 ft. | Phone finder function: Yes, via Chipolo app | Bluetooth range: 300 ft Chipolo's previous fob, the Chipolo ONE, was our top pick for a couple years. The release of Samsung's latest tag, new Tile trackers and other tags compatible with Google's finding network didn't manage to nudge it from its throne. The Chipolo Pop came out in early 2025 and it not only retains all the features we loved about the original tracker, but it also solved our one complaint about the previous model: Chipolo's limited finding network. The Pop tracker taps into either Google's Find Hub or Apple's Find My network, calling on every nearby Android or iPhone, respectively, to anonymously ping a lost tracker for accurate finding. Not only does it have some considerable lost-in-the wild chops, it's also louder than an AirTag, can make your phone ring, has 12 different ring tones, comes in cute colors and, notably, has a dang hole unlike Apple's slippery, accessory-requiring pebble. It only works with one network at a time, but it's easy to remove a device that's connected to, say, an iPhone and then pair it up with a Galaxy handset. Setup was dead simple and fast. For both the iOS and Android tests, just bringing the Pop close to the phone triggered a prompt to pair it. Chipolo's tag is no longer the loudest tracker we tested (Pebblebee's Clip 5 holds that honor), but you won't struggle to hear it — and it has 12 optional ringtones, including three that are holiday-themed. Neither Apple AirTags nor third-party trackers working with Google's Find Hub will let you ring your phone by squeezing the fob, but Chipolo Pop will. You'll have to install the Chipolo app and give it permission to run in the background (doing so didn't drastically drain either my iPhone or Android phone battery). The feature worked reliably in my tests and was highly appreciated, as my keys tend to stay put when I'm home, but my iPhone likes to roam around the house like a bored housecat. iPhone users who walk away from an item tagged with the Find My network will get an alert before they get too far away (usually a couple blocks), but Google's finding network has no similar ability. The Chipolo app enables left-behind (separation) alerts when using an Android phone. In my tests I got about 400 feet away from my stuff before getting a notification I'd forgotten something. That's actually faster than AirTags' notification and far quicker than Tile's. Alerts were consistent whether I was forgetting an item at home, at a coffee shop or inside my car. As far as losing stuff out in the wild, the Pop paired with Apple's Find My network possesses the same spooky accuracy as an AirTag. In my iPhone test, I had a friend hide the tag about four blocks away from me next to a relatively busy coffee shop. Once they told me the tag had been stashed, I went to the Find My app to turn on the lost item feature — but no need, the finding network had already located it. I tapped to follow directions in Apple Maps and was taken within about two feet from the bush where it was hidden. Like my AirTags tests, I was both impressed with and slightly unnerved by the accuracy. The finding skills that rely on the Android network were also impressive. Once the Pop was hidden, I marked it as lost and got a ping that it had been spotted about six minutes later. Again, the directions led me close enough to ring the tracker that I could find it. Most people won't need to rely on the finding network on a regular basis, which is why it's important that Chipolo's everyday locating abilities work well, too. Tapping the Play Sound function on either an Android or iPhone made the tag chirp almost instantly, and it was able to connect to nearby tags from further away than models from other brands. Pros Louder than an AirTag

Louder than an AirTag Uses either or Apple or Google's finding networks

Uses either or Apple or Google's finding networks Chipolo app adds useful features

Chipolo app adds useful features Colorful disc with a hole

Colorful disc with a hole Enables left-behind alerts for Android phones Cons Same price as an AirTag See at Amazon

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget Best tracker for iPhones Apple AirTag (first gen) $25 Format: Smooth disc | Compatibility: iPhone | Water resistance: IP67 (water and dust-resistant) | Battery life: 1 year | Replaceable battery: Yes | Distance for left-behind alerts: 1,200 ft | Phone finder function: No | Bluetooth range: ~100ft Editor's note: Apple just released a new version of its AirTag trackers. We are in the process of testing the new model and will update this entry once we're done. Chances are, this will still be the best pick for iPhone users, but we'll have our full assessment soon. AirTags work with iOS' Find My app and are registered to your Apple ID, so they don't require any additional downloads. If you've used the Find My app before, you'll likely understand how this works. These are the quietest of the trackers we tested and each time you press the Play Sound button, the tags only ring for seven seconds. You'll need to keep pressing if you don't find your item right away and AirTags can't be used to ring your phone. As for separation alerts, AirTags were consistent, always delivering a "left behind" alert when I traveled about 1,200 feet away, or about three square blocks, without an item. You can turn off separation alerts for any given tracker, as well as designate certain locations, such as your home or workplace, as exceptions for the notifications. AirTags can tap into the ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless protocol. This allows you to play a fun game of hot and cold with an item when it's within about 25 feet of your iPhone. Directional arrows and a diminishing distance meter on your iPhone's screen point you to an item without having to ring it. This worked reliably about 75 percent of the time in my tests; usually it was just easier to ring the item when the directional finding couldn't keep a lock on the tracker. UWB is supported by iPhone models 11 and later and while newer Galaxy and Pixel phones also support UWB, but the only Android-compatible tracker so far has been Samsung's now-discontinued SmartTag+. In 2021, Tile announced a UWB tracker, but has long since missed its promised release window of "early 2022." AirTag's ability to locate a lost item out in the city is almost eerie. I had someone (who was not carrying an iPhone) take my bike with a tracker hidden under the seat to a location a little over a half mile away. I set out a few minutes later and toggled on Notify When Found in the Find My app. Within three minutes, I received a notification that the bike had been "seen" near an address. Tapping on Directions navigates to Apple Maps, which took me to a spot about 30 feet from the bike. Had it been obscured from view, I could have then used the Find Nearby button to activate the UWB locating features. Ringing the tag was too quiet to hear on the sidewalk. Both the Chipolo Pop and the Pebblebee Clip 5 will work with Apple's Find My network, giving you the same eerily accurate finding capabilities. The Pop goes for the same $29 as the AirTag and the Clip 5 goes for $35, but the former is rechargeable and adds lights to the mix. Both have built-in holes for easier attachment and both ring louder than the AirTags. That said, AirTags are still the gold standard for iPhone users and remain our top pick for iOS devotees. Pros Vast finding network

Vast finding network Accurate UWB for nearby locating Cons iPhone only

iPhone only Only rings for 7 seconds at a time

Only rings for 7 seconds at a time No attachment point See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best rechargeable Bluetooth tracker Pebblebee Clip 5 Format: Disc with hole | Compatibility: Android and iPhone | Water resistance: IP66 (water and dust resistant) | Battery life: Up to 12 mo. per charge | Replaceable battery: No (rechargeable) | Phone finder function: Yes, with Pebblebee app | Bluetooth range: Up to 500 feet Pebblebee made a few improvements with the Clip 5 . Now, the ringtone is louder than ever, you can find your phone using the tracker and every 12 weeks the brand releases two limited-edition colors. The Clip 5 taps into either Google's Find Hub or Apple's Find My network depending on which phone you use, and it can go up to 12 months before needing a recharge via USB-C. And, thankfully, the trackers no longer ship with a (unnecessary) cable. In addition to being ear-shatteringly loud (my phone's decibel app clocked a 97), the fob also has light-up LED lights — useful if you're looking for something lost at the bottom of a pack or the back of a closet. It comes with a handy keyring but the design has changed slightly from the previous iteration, the Universal tag. Now it's a little smaller, and the metal parts have been replaced with plastic, making it feel just a touch less premium. Pebblebee states the Bluetooth range at 500 meters and, indeed, I was able to ring the tracker from my phone (with a clear line of sight between the two) at a distance of around 480 feet. As for its everyday tracking utility, it was on par with the other third-party units I've tested: A Clip 5 lost in the city was spotted by another phone within 15 minutes and "left behind" alerts were triggered when I got between 800 and 1,600 feet away from the tag. When I pretended the tag was lost in the house, the connection was quite fast. One Pebblebee-specific perk is a personal safety feature called Alert . After you enable it in the Pebblebee app, you can squeeze the tag five times to trigger a loud siren and bright flashes from the LED light. It then sends a notification to your "safety circle." The free version lets you add one person and sends them your static location. A $3 monthly version will notify five people and share your live location. Pros Long range

Long range Loudest ring

Loudest ring Includes a phone-finder function

Includes a phone-finder function Personal safety feature Cons Smaller and less premium feel than before See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best Bluetooth tracker with a rechargeable battery, runner-up Chipolo Loop Format: Disc with silicone loop tab | Compatibility: Android and iPhone | Water resistance: IP67 (water and dust resistant) | Battery life: 6 mo. per charge | Replaceable battery: No (rechargeable) | Distance for left-behind alerts: 350 ft Android, 900 ft iPhone | Phone finder function: Yes, via Chipolo app | Bluetooth range: 400 ft The Chipolo Loop is a souped up version of our top pick, the Chipolo Pop. Instead of a matte plastic disc with a hole in it, the Loop has a smooth face and a silicone attachment tab. Plus, it's USB-C rechargeable and comes in more (and more fun) colors. You'll pay $10 more for those upgrades — and it's debatable whether it's easier to recharge a device every six months or swap in a new battery once a year — so our top pick is still the Pop. But if rechargeability is what you're after, the Loop delivers, plus it has reliable finding chops, a simple setup and unique extra features. The Chipolo Loop will work with either Apple's Find My or Google's Find Hub (but only one at a time). Pairing was brain-dead easy, just press the button on your new Loop and do what it says on your phone. When I tested how quickly the finding community located a lost Loop, the results were the same as for other trackers using the two major finding networks: I was alerted to its discovery in about seven minutes when connected to Apple's system and a little over 20 minutes on Google's. The fob itself also worked as intended when locating misplaced items in my house. I tossed it willy-nilly into my bedroom and used my phone to make it ring from across the house. When I left it in the (unattached) garage, I could get it to play a sound from my porch, and it was audible enough for me to hear. It also has a flashing LED light, but it's so small as to be irrelevant. The Loop used to be the only rechargeable third-party tracker working with Google and Apple networks that allowed you to ring your phone (using the Chipolo app). But now the Pebblebee Clip 5 can do the same. Pebblebee's fob also includes a personal safety feature; It's louder and cheaper than the Loop, too. Thus Chipolo's rechargeable fob has dropped to runner-up status. But the Loop has a few additional perks (as well as a nicer build) that make it my personal favorite (and the one I carry). For one, it lets you adjust the volume of the tracker through the Chipolo app. Apple's Find My gives users left-behind alerts but Google's Find Hub doesn't. Chipolo's app restores that feature to Android users so they get a ping when their phone ventures away from the tracker. The only drawback there is that you can't set "safe" locations, such as your home. That means an Android phone will ping you every time you leave your Loop behind, even if you leave it at home. A cute, but not terribly necessary feature is the remote shutter function. Through Chipolo's app, you can turn the fob into a Bluetooth camera trigger. Because these extra features are handled through the company's app, you'll need to enable notifications and allow it to run in the background. When I did so, I didn't notice a significant battery draw from the Chipolo app on either my iPhone or Galaxy handset. Pros Attractive design and colors

Attractive design and colors Rechargeable battery

Rechargeable battery Allows you to find your phone with the Chipolo app

Allows you to find your phone with the Chipolo app Good Bluetooth range

Good Bluetooth range Multiple ring tone options and adjustable volume Cons The LED light isn't very noticeable

The LED light isn't very noticeable No option to set "safe" locations for left behind alerts (Android only) See at Amazon

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best tracker for Samsung devices Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Format: Oblong fob with hole | Compatibility: Samsung phones | Water resistance: IP67 (water and dust-resistant) | Battery life: 16 months | Replaceable battery: Yes | Distance for left-behind alerts: 1,300 ft. | Phone finder function: Yes | Bluetooth range: 390 ft Nothing can beat the vastness of Apple's Find My network, since it relies on every nearby iPhone to help locate AirTags. The number of Samsung phones in the US may be smaller than the number of Apple handsets out there, but it's still significant. The new SmartTag 2 relies on those phones to offer a finding network that may not best Apple's, but it was the first tag to offer anything close to Apple's network. Of course, now that Google has it's own expanded Find Hub network, Samsung's network falls to third place in terms of size. The SmartTag 2 only works with Samsung devices and after testing one out with a Galaxy S23, I was impressed how quickly it was able to find tagged items out in the wild, though the precision didn't quite match that of Apple. Of all the trackers I've tried, I like the design of the SmartTag the best. It's an oblong fob with a big hole for attaching directly to your keys, or you can buy the optional silicone case and ring Samsung offers. Its volume is louder than the AirTag and the Tile Pro, but not as loud as either the Chipolo One or the Pebblebee Clip. You can also change the tag's ringtone or double squeeze it to ring your handset, both things that you can't do with AirTags. Setup is simple as well: once you remove the plastic pull tab, your phone senses the tracker and walks you through the standard permissions (location services, notifications) and warnings (don't use the tracker on people). The companion app, SmartThings Find, tracks your Samsung devices and the SmartTag with an intuitive and clean Google Maps-based interface. As for how the tag works in practice, I found the left behind alerts triggered reliably when I got about three blocks (1,200 feet or so) away when walking and about eight blocks away when driving. That's far longer than Chipolo's alerts, a little longer than Apple's notifications and about on par with Tile's left-behind feature. When the tag is out of range and you enable Lost Mode, you'll get an alert when it's spotted by another Samsung phone. The tag also uses NFC to display your contact info and a custom note to anyone who finds the tracker, regardless of the brand of smartphone they carry. Of course, whoever finds it would need to know to hold it to the back of their phone to get the message, and it was harder to trigger with my iPhone when the tag was in the silicone holder. To test the finding network, I asked a friend (without a phone in their pocket) to wander a half mile away with the tag. About 12 minutes after turning on Lost Mode, I got a message that the SmartTag was "spotted by a nearby device" with a dropped pin. I tapped Navigate in the app, which opened Google Maps and led me to a point directly across a moderately busy street from where my friend was standing. If I'd left the tag behind somewhere I'd recently been, just seeing the location on the map would have been enough to jog my memory as to where I might have dropped my stuff. But if someone had stolen the tagged item and I was wandering the streets trying to get it back, vigilante style, it may not have been precise enough to help. It may not be as accurate as the iPhone-and-AirTag combo, but the SmartTag 2 is a solid entry in the Bluetooth tracker market and a good option if you have a Samsung phone. Pros Finding network is large

Finding network is large Attractive and useful design Cons Only works with Samsung phones See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best Bluetooth tracker under $25 HyperShield Universal Locator $20 Format: Square with hole | Compatibility: Android and iPhone | Water resistance: None | Battery life: Months | Replaceable battery: Yes | Phone finder function: No | Bluetooth range: 50 feet My biggest gripe about the HyperShield is the hole on the fob is sort of small. Other than that, it's a capable budget tracker with a fairly loud ringer (80 decibels in my tests). There are, of course, some tradeoffs for the price: It's not waterproof and the Bluetooth range is only 50 feet, which is less than most trackers out there. When you trigger a sound to play on the fob from the app, it only lasts for 10 seconds (instead of playing until you find it and make it stop). It's also a pretty boring black square. But it's easy to set up and, for just $20, you can tap into the two largest finding networks out there, either Apple or Google's. So, no matter where it wanders, if there's a compatible smartphone nearby, you should get an alert telling you the location of your lost items. In one such test, it was even located faster than another, higher-priced fob. Finding lost stuff in my house was a little less snappy than it was with other fobs, but it eventually found a connection so I could track it down. If you want a reliable but cheap tracker, this is worth a look. Pros Under $25 tracker

Under $25 tracker Uses both Apple and Google's finding networks

Uses both Apple and Google's finding networks Easy set up Cons Small attachment hole

Small attachment hole Only rings for 10 seconds

Only rings for 10 seconds Short Bluetooth range See at Hyper Shop

What to look for in a Bluetooth tracking device

Bluetooth trackers are small discs or cards that rely on short-range, low-energy wireless signals to communicate with your smartphone. Attach one of these gadgets your stuff and, if it's in range, your phone can "ring" the chip so you can find it. These tracking devices offer other features like separation alerts to tell you when you've left a tagged item behind, or where a lost item was last detected. Some can even tap into a larger network of smartphones to track down your device when you're out of range. Depending on what you want the tracker to do, there are a few specs to look for when deciding which to get.

Device compatibility

Like most things from the folks in Cupertino, AirTags only work with products in the Apple ecosystem. Both Apple and Google have opened up access to the Find My and Find Hub networks to third-party manufacturers, including Chipolo and Pebblebee. Those two companies make device-agnostic models that will work with the larger tracking network from either brand, so iPhone and Android users can buy the same tag. Tile trackers work with either Android or Apple devices, but use Tile's own Life 360 finding network. Samsung's latest fob, the Galaxy SmartTag2, only works with Samsung phones and taps into a finding system that relies on other Samsung devices to locate lost tags.

Finding network

Crowd-sourced finding capabilities are what make headlines, with stories about recovering stolen equipment or tracking lost luggage across the globe. Using anonymous signals that ping other people's devices, these Bluetooth tracking devices can potentially tell you where a tagged item is, even if your smartphone is out of Bluetooth range.

Apple's Find My network is the largest, with over a billion iPhones and iPads in service all running Apple's Find My app by default. So unless an iPhone user opts out, their phone silently acts as a location detector for any nearby AirTags. Apple recently increased the AirTag's finding power by enabling you to share the tracker's location with a third party, party, like an airline. Chipolo fobs that work on Apple's network have the same ability. Google launched its Find My Device network in 2024 and has since renamed it Find Hub, which, like Apple's fining app, combines devices and people finding in one place. That network is now a close second for the largest in the US

Now that Google's Find Hub network is up and running, it's a close second for the largest in the US. Like Apple, Android users are automatically part of the network, but can opt-out by selecting the Google services option in their phone's Settings app and toggling the option in the Find Hub menu. Samsung's SmartTag 2 and related network also defaults to an opt-in status for finding tags and other devices.

Tile offers a large finding grid that includes Tile users, Amazon Sidewalk customers and people running the Life360 network. Life360 acquired Tile in 2021, and, according to the company, the Life360 network has more than 70 million monthly active users.

In our tests, AirTags and third-party tags using its network, like the Chipolo Loop and Pop and the Pebblebee Clip 5, were the fastest to track down lost items. They offered nearly real-time location data in moderately to heavily trafficked spots around Albuquerque, including a bar, bookstore and coffee shops in Nob Hill, along with various outdoor hangouts on UNM's campus.

Samsung's SmartTags were able to locate our lost items most of the time, though not with the same precision finding accuracy as AirTags. When we tested Google's Find Hub (then called Find My Device) network right after launch, it was noticeably slower than Apple's network when using the community finding feature. Testing it again in mid 2025, the time it took to locate a lost item was considerably improved, taking less than 20 minutes on average for the community to track a fob. In our tests, Tile's finding network wasn't able to consistently locate its lost fobs.

Amy Skorheim / Engadget

Separation alerts

A tracker's day-to-day utility becomes really apparent when it prevents you from losing something in the first place. Separation alerts tell you when you've traveled too far from your tagged items. Useful if you want to make sure your laptop bag, jacket or umbrella always comes with you when you leave the house.

Apple's Find My app delivers these notifications, but Google's Find Hub does not. However, if you have a Chipolo device and allow its companion app to run in the background on your Android phone, left-behind alerts are enabled. Tile trackers require a yearly subscription to enable the alerts (currently $7 to $25 monthly). Both AirTags and Tiles allow you to turn off separation alerts at certain locations, meaning you can set your home as a "safe" place where items can be left behind, but alerts will still trigger elsewhere.

In our tests, AirTags and others using the Find My network alerted us between the 600- and 1,400-foot mark. Tiles sent a notification after about an average of 1,500 feet and were more consistent when using an Android phone than an iPhone. Chipolo Pop tags paired with an Android phone and using its own app sent an alert when we got around 450 feet away from our tagged item.

Connectivity and volume

The feature you may use most often is the key finder function, which makes the tracker ring when you hit a button in the app. With Apple's AirTags, you can say "Hey Siri, where are my keys?" and the assistant will ring the tag (assuming it doesn't mistakenly think you're asking for directions to the Floridian archipelago). You can also use the Find Item app in your Apple Watch to ring your fob. Asking smart home/personal assistants like Alexa or the Google Assistant to find your keys will work with Chipolo, Tile and Pebblebee trackers linked to your Android device.

If you have your tag but can't find your phone, some trackers will let you ring them to find your handset. SmartTag2 fobs reliably rang our Galaxy phone when we double-pressed it. Tile trackers have the same feature. Chipolo Pop and Loop trackers can ring your phone, but uses the Chipolo app to do so, which can run concurrently with the Find My or Find Hub connection. AirTags and third-party tags using Google's network don't offer this feature.

The volume of the Bluetooth tracking device may determine whether you can find an item buried in your couch cushions or in a noisy room. AirTags have a reputation for being on the quiet side, and that aligned with what we saw (measuring roughly 65 decibels). Chipolo's Pop tags and Tile's Pro model measure between 83 and 86 decibels on average. Pebblebee's new Clip 5 was the loudest of any tag we've tested, clocking in at 97 ear-splitting decibels.

Design and alternative formats

Design will determine what you can attach the tracker to. AirTags are small, smooth discs that can't be secured to anything without accessories, which are numerous, but that is an additional cost to consider. Chipolo, Pebblebee and Tile offer trackers with holes that easily attach to your key ring, and all three companies also offer card-shaped versions designed to fit in your wallet. Pebblebee Clip 5 tags come with a handy carabiner-style key ring.

You can even get trackers embedded into useful items like luggage locks. The SmartLock from KeySmart is a TSA-approved luggage lock, but in addition to the three digit code, it's also a Bluetooth tracker that's compatible with Apple Find My. It wasn't quite as loud as other trackers in my tests, and the range wasn't as long, but it paired easily and worked with Apple's finding network just like an AirTag.

Battery life

AirTag, Tile Pro, SmartTag2, HyperShield and Chipolo Pop fobs use replaceable batteries and each should go for at least a year before needing to be swapped. Pebblebee Clip 5 and Chipolo Loop trackers are rechargeable via a standard USB-C port. The Clip 5 has a long battery life claim at 12 months. The Loop should go for six months on a charge.

Trackers shaped like credit cards, aka wallet trackers, don't have replaceable batteries, but some, like the Chipolo Card and the Pebblebee Card 5 are USB-C rechargeable.

Stalking, theft and data privacy

AirTags have gotten a lot of attention and even prompted some lawsuits for Apple due to bad actors planting them on people in order to stalk them. While this fact may not influence your buying decision, any discussion of Bluetooth trackers should note what steps Apple, Google and Tile have taken to address the issue. Last year, all the major players in the Bluetooth tracker business teamed up to combat misuse and standardize how unauthorized tracking detection and alerts work for iOS and Android.

Last year, Tile launched a feature called Anti-Theft Mode, which enables you to render one of its trackers undetectable by others. That means if someone steals your tagged item, they won't be able to use the anti-stalking features to find and disable the tracker. That sort of negates one of the major ways potential stalking victims can stay safe, so Tile hopes ID verification and a $1 million penalty will deter misuse.

As a theft deterrent, a Bluetooth tracker may or may not be the best option. Anecdotal stories abound in which people have recovered stolen goods using a tracker — but other tales are more cautionary. Neither Apple nor Google promotes its trackers or finding networks as a way to deal with theft. GPS trackers, on the other hand, are typically marketed for just that purpose.

How we tested Bluetooth trackers

Before deciding on which trackers to test, we researched the field, looking at user reviews on Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers, along with discussions on sites like Reddit. We also checked out what other publications had to say on the matter before narrowing down our options.

Here's the full list of every tracker we tested:

After acquiring the trackers, I tested each one over the course of a few weeks using both an iPhone 11 followed by an iPhone 16 and a Samsung Galaxy S22 then an S23 Ultra. I recreated likely user experiences, such as losing and leaving items behind at home and out in the city. I planted trackers at different spots near downtown Albuquerque, mostly concentrated in and around the University of New Mexico and the surrounding neighborhood of Nob Hill. Later, I conducted tests in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.

Each test was performed multiple times, both while walking and driving and I used the measure distance feature on Google Maps to track footage for alerts. I paid attention to how easy the app was to use, how reliable the phone-to-tracker connection was and any other perks and drawbacks that came up during regular use.

As new trackers come to market, or as we learn of worthy models to try, I'll test them and add the results to this guide.

Other Bluetooth trackers we tested

Motorola Moto Tag

The Moto Tag haunts me. At this very moment, my Galaxy phone says the fob is "Near you right now." But I don't know where. I tap to play a sound and the Find Hub tries, but ultimately says it can't. I tap the Find Nearby function that's supposed to visually guide you to the tag. I parade my phone around the house like a divining rod, take it down into the basement, walk it all over the garage. Nothing. But the Hub app unendingly says the Moto Tag is "Near you right now" and I get flashes of every old-school horror movie where the telephone operator tells the soon-to-be victim that the call is coming from inside the house.

It's partly my fault. I tend to keep good tabs on the gadgets I test for work. But during my most recent move, the tiny green disc didn't make it into the safety of my review unit cabinet after relocation. Perhaps in retribution for my neglect, the Moto Tag keeps itself just out of reach. Taunting me. I'll let you know if I ever find it, but in the meantime, it's clear this finding device doesn't want to be found. The recommended tags in this guide will serve you better.

Tile Pro and Tile Mate (2024)

Tile recently came out with a new suite of trackers, replacing the Tile Mate, Tile Pro, Tile Sticker and Tile Slim with updated models. In addition to fun new colors for the Mate and Slim, Tile added an SOS feature that can send a notification to your Life360 Circle when you triple press the button on the tracker. It's a clever addition that turns your keys into a panic button, something offered by personal safety companies as standalone devices.

There are a few caveats: You and the people you want to notify in an emergency will need the Life360 app installed on your phones. If you want your Tile to also trigger a call to emergency services, you'll need a $15-per-month Life360 subscription (that's in addition to a Tile membership, which starts at $3/month or $30 annually). And enabling the SOS triple-press disables the ability to ring your phone with the fob.

I tested the SOS feature and it did indeed send a text message to my Circle, with the message that I had triggered an SOS and a link to a website that showed my current location. I thought it odd that the link didn't open the Life360 app (which shows the location of users' phones), but I wasn't as much concerned with Tile's personal safety features as I was with the tracking capabilities, which turned out to be less than ideal.

For my tests, I planted Tile trackers in a densely populated area of Seattle (about 15,000 people per square mile). After setting the trackers to "lost" in the Tile app, I waited. After four hours, one of the trackers was not discovered by the finding community, so I went and retrieved it. Another fob I planted alerted me that the tracker had been found by the Tile community after three hours — but the location it gave me was off by a third of a mile. I then decided to plant a tracker in the busiest place I could think of — the dried fruit and nuts aisle of a Trader Joes on a Friday evening before a major holiday. It still took over a half an hour before another Tile user anonymously pinged my lost tracker.

In my tests with Samsung's trackers and the fobs on Google's Find Hub network, it took around ten minutes for them to be discovered. AirTags took half that time and all were tested in a far less populated city. Tile's four hours with no ping and over a half hour before getting a hit in a crowded TJs were pretty long stretches.

Tile devices work with both mobile operating systems and its latest models are indeed louder than they were before. But they aren't as quick to connect and you need to pay for a membership to activate left-behind alerts. And when you do, those notifications don't kick in as quickly as they do with competing trackers.

Bluetooth tracker FAQs

Which Bluetooth tracker has the longest range?

Both the Tile Pro and the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 claim a maximum range of around 400 feet, which is longer than the 300-foot claim for Chipolo's Pop tags. The Pebblebee Clip 5 claims a 500-foot range, though other trackers with a shorter claimed range often performed better in our tests. Apple doesn't make range claims for AirTags, but 30 meters (100 feet) seems to be the general consensus for those fobs.

Any Bluetooth signal, of course, is dependent on a few factors. Obstacles like walls and people can block the signal, so a clear line of sight is the only way to achieve the maximum range. Other signals, like Wi-Fi, can also interfere with Bluetooth connections. Even high humidity can have an effect and lessen the distance at which your phone will connect to your tracker.

Remember, when considering the range of Bluetooth trackers, the size of the "finding network" also comes into play. This is the number of nearby phones that can be used to anonymously ping your tracker when your own phone is out of Bluetooth range. As of now, Apple AirTags have the largest network, followed by Google's Find Hub, Samsung's finding community and finally, Tile's Life360 members.

What is the best Bluetooth tracker for a car?

Bluetooth trackers are designed to track small, personal items like keys, jackets, backpacks and the like. All trackers have safeguards to prohibit the tag from being used to stalk people, so most will alert someone if a tracker that does not belong to them is detected following them. That means a car thief may get tipped off that there's a tracker in the car they're trying to steal.

That said, you'll see plenty of stories about people finding their car thanks to a Bluetooth tracker. Some police departments have even handed out trackers to combat high rates of carjacking. In most instances, the tracker of choice has been AirTags thanks to their wide finding network. If you're looking for a tracker for your car, you may want to look into GPS trackers, some of which are designed for just that purpose.

How accurate are Bluetooth trackers?

Accuracy for Bluetooth trackers can be looked at in two ways: Finding items nearby and finding items misplaced outside your home. For nearby items, you'll most often use the ring function on the device to hunt it down. Apple's AirTags also use ultra-wideband technology, which creates directional navigation on your phone to get you within a foot of the tracker.

Accurately finding lost items outside your home depends on the size of the finding network. Since this relies on the serendipity of a random phone passing within Bluetooth range of your tracker, the more phones on a given network, the better. And since Bluetooth ranges and distance estimates are only precise within about a meter or so, getting pings from more than one phone will help locating items. Here again, it's worth noting that Apple's Find My network is the largest, followed by Google, Samsung and Tile (both Chipolo and Pebblebee have fobs that work with the Apple and Google networks).

February 2026: Added Pebblebee Clip 5 as the best rechargeable device. Added HyperShield tag as a budget pick. Updated FAQs for accuracy.

October 2025: Added Chipolo Loop as a new pick for best rechargeable Bluetooth tracker. Detailed our experience with the Moto Tag and KeySmart SmartLock. Updated details about separation alerts and Ultra Wideband tech.

August 2025: Updated the name of Google's finding network to Find Hub, instead of Find My Device. Added details about Pebblebee's new Alert feature. Added a table of contents.