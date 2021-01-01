Latest in Gear

Image credit: James D. Morgan via Getty Images

Tim Cook: Active install base of iPhones is now over 1 billion

Apple's overall active hardware base is up to 1.65 billion.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 13: Customers looking at the new products on sale inside the Apple Store on George Street on November 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini went on sale at 8am this morning allowing customers in Australia to be amongst the first in the world to obtain the new device. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
James D. Morgan via Getty Images

Last year the install base of active iPhones grew to over 900 million devices, and in Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook revealed that after the launch of the iPhone 12 family, it is now over 1 billion. In an interview with Reuters, he pointed at Apple’s growth in China as a factor also, saying that upgrades set an all-time record in the region. In response to an analyst’s question, Cook said “we saw the largest number of upgraders that we've ever seen in a quarter.”

Apple CFO Lucas Maestri said on the call that its overall active installed base of hardware has topped 1.65 billion, showing what a large share is represented by just the iPhone family. Apple reported record results with over $111 billion in revenue for the quarter, with results from its Services category highlighting how it’s continuing to make money from that massive base of installed hardware.

