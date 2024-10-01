Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements updated with new AI features

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Adobe’s updated consumer-focused Elements apps are here. Photoshop Elements 2025 adds new Magic Eraser-style object removal, depth of field adjustments and more. Meanwhile, Premiere Elements 2025 for video creators introduces dynamic titles, color correction tools and a simplified timeline.

The Elements apps, which Adobe debuted 23 years ago, take select features from the high-end professional suites and trickle them down to casual users. They’re like pared-down and easier-to-use versions of Photoshop and Premiere Pro for people who don’t want to learn pro graphic design or video-editing skills. The company also sells them as $100 each one-time purchases, rather than requiring a subscription. (You can also bundle both for $150.) With today’s AI features, the consumer-friendly apps let you do more than ever without much technical know-how.

Photoshop Elements 2025 adds an AI-powered Remove feature similar to the version in the pro Photoshop (along with Google’s Magic Eraser and Apple’s Clean-Up tool). Like those competing versions, Adobe’s tool lets you brush an object, person or animal, and it removes it, filling in a replacement background.

Elements 2025 also adds a faux portrait mode feature (Depth Blur) for any image. Select a focal point, and Adobe’s AI will add blur to create a sense of depth to simulate a wide-aperture lens. From there, you can tweak the blur strength, focal distance and focal range.

Adobe

A new color correction feature lets you select an area of a photo, pick a new color from a pop-up dial and slide it over until it looks how you want it. Photoshop Elements also has a photo-combining tool that lets you blend a subject from one image and a background from another — creating something new. The app also adds an AI motion effect feature that simulates movement blur for the subject.

Premiere Elements, Adobe’s consumer-level video app, incorporates new AI features, too. A new white balance tool and footage color LUTs (lookup tables) give you user-friendly color curves and presets — making it easier to tweak the overall mood.

Adobe

The video app also adds a simpler timeline. “See video tracks grouped together and audio tracks grouped together for easier navigation, find the editing options you use most in the new Quick Tools menu, lock individual tracks to prevent accidental changes, and more,” Adobe wrote in its press release. In addition, Premiere Elements adds dynamic titles with more text controls, and you can use Adobe Stock title templates without paying extra.

Both Elements apps fully support Apple’s M3 chip “for faster performance on Mac computers.” (Here are the full Windows and macOS system requirements for Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements.) The pair of apps will also have scaled-down web and mobile app counterparts for editing on the go.

Adobe’s MAX conference starts on October 14. That’s where the pro editor community can learn more about the new AI (and other) features coming to the company’s high-end subscription-based desktop apps.

Photoshop Elements 2025 $100 See at Adobe