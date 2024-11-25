The best tech gifts and gadgets of 2024

“Go placidly amidst the noise and haste and remember what peace there may be in silence" is not a slogan that’s won favor with the internet generation. After all, the devices we work from contain the sum total of human knowledge available at the press of a button. And, you know, all of the other stuff, like checking out the hot people on Instagram to the hot people on TikTok. It’s this productivity-sapping calamity that the reMarkable Paper Pro was designed to fix.

It’s a “distraction-free” writing slate with an e-paper display, stylus and (optional) keyboard, which only does two things. You can either write/draw with it, or you read and annotate things that you need to examine without the lure of whatever mobile game du jour you’re obsessing over. That lack of versatility is its secret weapon, since it forces you to focus on what’s in front of you at the time.

The reMarkable Paper Pro is the third-generation of the hardware, but the first to come with a color display. It’s also bigger, and offers a more responsive experience, feeling a lot more like you’re using a paper notepad than before. Of course, it has some benefits over paper, like the fact you can email and share documents between devices. It’s no surprise that the Paper Pro has been a top pick our guide to the best E Ink tablets since it launched. — Daniel Cooper, Senior Reporter

