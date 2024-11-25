Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best tech gifts and gadgets of 2024
Our staff tests dozens of gadgets every year — these are the best gifts of the bunch.
Trying to find the right gift for an unabashed gadget lover during the holidays can be difficult, especially if you don’t keep up with tech industry news yourself. Fortunately, you’re reading Engadget.com, a site entirely staffed by people who spend all day figuring out what new stuff is and isn’t actually good. So allow us to help. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gadgets and gear that just might satisfy the avid geek in your life, from premium keyboards and wireless headphones to audio samplers and karaoke mics.
Smart lights are a great way to add personality to any room, and Govee’s M1 RGBIC smart light strip will make a great gift for any tech lover who wants to match their home’s vibe to their mood. This model has an upgraded chipset, higher brightness and richer color performance than previous Govee light strips, and the entire thing can be controlled via the company’s companion app. Your giftee can customize their lights by segment, giving each a different color if they wish, and control the whole thing with Alexa or Google Assistant commands. Govee’s app has an impressive number of preset light effects and customizations, but users can make and save their own to use whenever they want. They’re sure to get regular use, whether to set the mood for their next game stream, or on movie night. – Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor
“Go placidly amidst the noise and haste and remember what peace there may be in silence" is not a slogan that’s won favor with the internet generation. After all, the devices we work from contain the sum total of human knowledge available at the press of a button. And, you know, all of the other stuff, like checking out the hot people on Instagram to the hot people on TikTok. It’s this productivity-sapping calamity that the reMarkable Paper Pro was designed to fix.
It’s a “distraction-free” writing slate with an e-paper display, stylus and (optional) keyboard, which only does two things. You can either write/draw with it, or you read and annotate things that you need to examine without the lure of whatever mobile game du jour you’re obsessing over. That lack of versatility is its secret weapon, since it forces you to focus on what’s in front of you at the time.
The reMarkable Paper Pro is the third-generation of the hardware, but the first to come with a color display. It’s also bigger, and offers a more responsive experience, feeling a lot more like you’re using a paper notepad than before. Of course, it has some benefits over paper, like the fact you can email and share documents between devices. It’s no surprise that the Paper Pro has been a top pick our guide to the best E Ink tablets since it launched. — Daniel Cooper, Senior Reporter
I’ll be the first to say the Pura scent diffuser surprised me. Before testing it out, I didn’t believe such a small device could really inject strong scent into my home. But it didn’t take long before I was proven wrong. The one I have stays plugged in, resolute, in the family room of my home close to the front door, and as soon as I walk in when the Pura is running, I’m met with the lovely smells of Amalfi lemon, lavender fields or whichever other scent I decided to go with.
The Pura can hold two different proprietary scent capsules at a time, so you can create very different vibes based on time of day, occasion or anything else you can think of. The Pura app makes it easy to set diffusion schedules per scent, too, and it can pause diffusion all together if you’re away from home. Are you going to get whole-home diffusion from this CD-sized gadget? No (maybe try the new Pura Plus for that), but it’ll make the part of your home that it lives in feel much more luxurious. — V.P.
The Canon Ivy 2 portable printer would make a great gift for a teenager in your life, or anyone who enjoys scrapbooking or memory-keeping. It pairs via Bluetooth to their phone and, with the help of a mobile app (that actually works quite well), it allows them to print any photo from their library on sticker paper within seconds. The image quality is pretty good for a small printer like this, but just know it won’t be as sharp as a regular printer. But that doesn’t matter as much as easy of use and convenience here, plus the mobile app gives them tons of fun borders, stickers, artwork and more that they can overlay on top of their images for an extra personal touch. The best part? The Ivy 2 uses ZINK (Zero Ink) technology that never needs refilling. — V.P.
The Tidbyt is a small LED light board that can display the time, weather, sports scores, calendar and transit alerts, news headlines or that floating DVD logo that never hits the corner of the screen, all in stylish chunky pixels. Its walnut hardwood case is about eight inches long and doesn’t include any mics or cameras.. It’s a piece of nerdy decor that, at $199, is probably overpriced. But hey, this is a gift guide, and it looks nice on a bedside table or kitchen counter. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter
Chances are, the person who’s into all things tech already has a spare battery pack or two, but Anker’s Prime bank is a little different. First, the 20,000 mAh size is big enough and the 100W ports are powerful enough to juice up even a laptop. There’s a display that tells you how much charge the battery has left, as well as how much it’s pumping out per port. But the best part is the recharging base. Instead of the (admittedly minor) hassle of plugging the power bank in to recharge, just set it on the base and it’ll always be ready to go. Unfortunately, the base is a separate and not inexpensive purchase, but it makes for a haute portable charging experience. — A.S.
The Turtle Beach Atlas Air is the rare wireless gaming headset with an open-back design. This means it doesn’t totally seal off the ear from air and external noise, which in turn creates a wider and more spacious sound — the kind that makes games feel like they’re happening all around you. (This design is also terrible at negating outside noise, so you shouldn’t gift it to someone who has to deal with kids or other folks making a racket while they play.) On top of that balanced sound, the Atlas Air’s light weight and ample padding make them wonderfully comfortable for hours at a time. They’re plastic, but they don’t feel flimsy. The built-in mic is plenty clear as well, and the whole thing can connect over a wireless dongle, Bluetooth or an included cable, so it’s usable across PC, PS5, Switch and Xbox. Battery life, meanwhile, sits at a decent 50-60 hours. All told, this is an unusually convenient pick for those who like to game but are a little more discerning about audio quality. — J.D.
There’s a good chance that, when your tech-loving companion travels, they bring along the gear that means the most to them. Peak Design’s Tech Pouch will give them a way to organize all of their small gadgets and keep everything neatly in one place. The origami-style pockets can accommodate things like phones, wireless chargers, power banks, adapters, cables and more. Plus the outside shell is water resistant. The bag can stand upright even when open, which will make it easier to find what they need in a pinch, and the exterior pocket has a passthrough opening that will allow them to connect to a power source and charge up items still inside the bag. The Tech Pouch is roomy without being too big or cumbersome, making it an easy gift for anyone who’s constantly on the go. – V.P.
Teenage Engineering makes desirable technology. It’s why the company is often tapped to bring their design expertise to other products, whether it’s Nothing phones, Rabbit’s AI assistant or IKEA collaborations. But at its heart, the company makes samplers and synthesizers, often at heady prices. The EP-133, however, is under $300, lightweight and portable. It still has the chunky buttons and aesthetic of a TE product, so don’t worry, and italso has a huge library of sounds and effects to explore and tinker with. There are also distortion and delay effects that can be applied in real-time to add further complexity. And once you’re bored of those, use the built-in mic to sample your own sounds. As we’ve said in the past, it’s great for beginners, so if someone’s been tempted to dip their toe into TE waters, this is the device for them. And, ugh, it just looks cool, okay? And if you really want to go off-piste, there’s a medieval version. — Mat Smith, UK Bureau Chief
If I’m honest, I’m holding out for a new Sonos Five, but the Era 300 is arguably the best Sonos gift you could get someone at the moment — even if you’re unsure of their current audio setup. The Era 300 takes everything about the cheaper Era 100 speaker and kicks it up a notch, with excellent sound quality and spatial audio support, plus built-in mics and Trueplay tuning. The inclusion of spatial audio makes it a bit more future-proof than other Sonos speakers that don’t have that feature, as you’ll get more mileage out of it as more spatial audio content gets released. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio, and you could pair two together for even more booming stereo sound. But even if you’re gifting this to someone who will have it be their main home speaker, it’ll be a hard one to top. — V.P.
Even the person who has everything may not have one of these yet. XGIMI’s MoGo 2 Pro is one of our recommended projectors because it’s small enough to fit in a backpack and delivers a detailed image that’s relatively accurate. There are HDMI, USB-A and USB-C ports, but it also supports Chromecast and has AndroidTV built-in. To play it outdoors, you’ll need either a long cord or a battery pack as this doesn't have an internal one. But at under $600, it’s pretty affordable for a quality projector. — A.S.
Boox has been in the ereader game for over 15 years, but the Palma is arguably the most intriguing device yet. The smartphone-sized 6.3-inch E Ink device is an ereader with an Android skeleton. That means you can read your Libby books, your Amazon Kindle library and myriad others on this tiny thing, with none of the aggressive light of your smartphone screen.
Unlike most ereaders, the Palma’s physical buttons can be customized to your reading needs, for page turning or screen refreshing. This being 2024, we’re probably reading a lot on our smartphones, meaning there’s also a certain degree of comfort to the Palma, even if it’s not book-sized. Its portability makes the Palma a great addition to our traveler gift guide, but it’s easy to recommend to any bookworm in your life — or anyone unwilling to pack their Kindle. — M.S.
