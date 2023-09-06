The best laptops for college students

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There's arguably no piece of tech more important for a college student than a good laptop. Whether you're working on an essay, doing research for a paper or just need some downtime streaming your favorite show, a solid laptop for college is an investment that can (and should) last you for years. While the best laptops come in all shapes and sizes and range in price, college students don't need a power-hungry machine or a notebook with the latest graphics card to get things done. For most, the best laptop for college is ideally thin and lightweight, and provides enough battery to last all day without having to be tethered to the wall. No matter what you're studying, we've researched and tested a range of laptops for you to consider as you decide which is the best laptop for college for you.

What to consider in your next laptop for college

It's important to consider your major and what you need your laptop to do before deciding on the best laptop for college. For example, if you're a liberal arts major and will mostly be writing or making presentations, you don't need an expensive system with a discrete graphics card. Alternatively, if you're a film major who might need to render videos on a regular basis, having a beefy PC can significantly reduce the time it takes to finish a project. You'll also want to take a look at any guidelines provided by your college or your specific program, as you may need required software or apps that only run on a specific OS.

Some other things to consider are if you want a more portable 13 or 14-inch machine that's easier to carry around, or if you prefer something with a larger screen. On top of that, if you are doing tasks like photo or video editing, you'll probably want to go for a system with a high-resolution display (1440p or 4K), so it's easier to see details. As for other specs, ideally you'll want 16GB of RAM (though you can go down to 8GB on a Chromebook) and at least 512GB or 1TB of storage. Most newer laptops now come with SSD storage, too, which means you can store and transfer data much faster.

Finally, while your budget ultimately will determine how powerful of a laptop you can get, well-equipped ultraportables will generally cost between $1,000 and $1,400, with prices going up from there for systems with discrete GPUs. Budget Windows laptops and Chromebooks can be affordable alternatives though, with many going for just $500 to $700. But again, remember to check your school's requirements because it's not worth saving a few bucks only to find out that your notebook can't run the app you need for all your homework.

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The best laptops for college students

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget Best Apple laptop MacBook Air M4 Read our full Apple MacBook Air M4 review Screen size: 13.6 inches | Installed memory: 16GB | Drive capacity: Up to 2TB | Graphics processor: 10-core GPU | Available ports: MagSafe 4 charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, 2x Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports | Battery life: 18 hours | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Max supported RAM: 24GB Apple's M4-equipped 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air remain the best ultraportables you can buy today, and now they're also better deals starting at $999 and $1,199, respectively. That's $100 off the previous generation, but it's no knock on the quality of these laptops. Both MacBook Air models remain remarkably fast, incredibly thin and light, and deliver excellent battery life. They're basically everything you'd want in a premium productivity notebook. Sure, it would be nice to see more than two USB-C ports and a screen that's faster than 60Hz, but most buyers likely won't notice these deficiencies. (And if they really bug you, you can always consider the 14-inch MacBook Pro.) While the MacBook Air's design hasn't changed from the 2022-era M2 model, it's still attractive today, and it also holds up well against Windows ultraportables. The Air isn't Apple's fastest computer, but it's one of the company's most iconic machines, one that's elegantly crafted in ways that PC makers rarely accomplish. Its smooth metal case still feels great to hold, and its thin and light design makes it easy to travel with. The 2.7-pound 13-inch Air still feels impressively sturdy for its weight, and the 3.2-pound 15-inch model doesn't feel that much heavier. (And for many, the larger screen is worth the portability sacrifice.) Both MacBook Air models lasted for well over 18 hours in our tests, so they'll likely last you two work days without needing to be juiced up. And while they're far from gaming PCs, we were still impressed to see them run the graphically intensive game Lies of P at 60fps in 1080p. — Devindra Hardawar, Senior Reporter Pros Fast performance

Fast performance Thin and light design

Thin and light design Great keyboard

Great keyboard Best-in-class touchpad

Best-in-class touchpad Excellent battery life Cons Could use more ports

Could use more ports Screen is only 60Hz See at Amazon

Dell / Engadget 91 100 Expert Score Best Windows laptop Dell 14 Premium $1,500 Screen size: 14.5 inches | Installed memory: Up to 32GB | Drive capacity: Up to 1TB | Graphics processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 | Available ports: 3x Thunderbolt 4, 1x microSD card slot, 1x audio jack | Battery life: Up to 8.5 hours (as tested) | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Max supported RAM: 32GB Read our full Dell 14 Premium review For 2025, Dell rebranded the XPS 14 into the 14 Premium and gave it some updated specs. And while its new name is a shame, its pedigree remains unsullied (at least for now), which allows Dell's flagship 14-inch laptop to retain its title as one of the best Windows notebooks around. It features a slick, futuristic design with a hidden touchpad and love-or-hate-it multimedia controls along with solid performance, good enough battery life and welcome optional upgrades like a 3.2K OLED display and a discrete RTX 4050 GPU. So if you're looking for a portable and well-rounded Windows PC, it's hard to go wrong with the Dell 14 Premium. — Sam Rutherford, Senior Reporter Pros Sleek design

Sleek design Vivid optional OLED display

Vivid optional OLED display Solid performance

Solid performance Giant touchpad Cons Divisive capacitive touch buttons

Divisive capacitive touch buttons Optional discrete GPU is one generation old See at Dell

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget Best gaming laptop ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 $2,000 Read our full ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 review Screen size: 14 inches | Installed memory: 32GB | Drive capacity: 1TB | Graphics processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 | Available ports: 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C 3.2 | Battery life: 10 hours | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Max supported RAM: 64GB For the student who wants a new laptop that's light enough to carry to class but powerful enough to edit videos or play games at night, ASUS' ROG Zephyrus G14 offers an incredible combination of performance and portability, which is why it's one of our top picks for the best gaming laptops. It features a gorgeous 120Hz OLED display, an AMD Ryzen 9 AI chip and up to NVIDIA RTX 5080 graphics, which is more than enough to handle almost anything you can throw at it — and a definite plus if you're a gamer. The 2025 model also sports a sophisticated design with a single row of white LEDs across its lid instead of a bunch of RGB lights, a ton of ports (including a full-size HDMI jack and microSD slot) and better-than-average battery life. All of this comes in an unibody aluminum chassis that weighs just 3.3 pounds, which is the same as a 15-inch MacBook Air. Put simply, the ROG G14 is one of the best laptops in its class, which makes it a great choice for students that are dabbling in a bunch of different subjects or disciplines. Also, if you like the G14's mix of performance and design but want something a touch larger, there's the ROG Zephyrus G16 which supports up to an RTX 5090 GPU. — S.R. See at Best Buy