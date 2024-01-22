The best MacBook for 2025: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

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Picking the best MacBook may seem like an easy decision. After all, Apple just makes two models: the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. But the available variations within those categories — screen size, chip type, capacity and more — deserve some consideration. You also may wonder what the real-world differences are between models and who they're best for. To make things even more interesting, Apple keeps announcing new chips. The latest, the M5 came out October 15, and is now found in the base model, 14-inch MacBook Pro (as well as the iPad Pro and the Vision Pro). This guide breaks down Apple's terminology, as well as all which upgrades make the most sense so you can get the best MacBook for what you want to do.

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Best MacBooks for 2025

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget 92 100 Expert Score Best MacBook overall Apple 2025 MacBook Air M4 (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Screen size: 13" | Processor: M4 chip, 10-core CPU, 10-core or 8-coreGPU, 16-core Neural Engine | Storage capacity (SSD): 256GB | Memory: 16GB | Battery life: Up to 18 hours | Ports: MagSafe 3 charging, 3.5mm jack, 2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB4 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 | Apple MacBook product line: Air Read our full Apple MacBook Air (M4, 2025) review Since we first put this guide together, a MacBook Air has consistently held the top spot as our recommendation for most people. The most recent model, the 2025 MacBook Air with the M4 chip, was in no way a surprising upgrade — but it did arrive with a welcome $100 price cut from the prior model. There hasn't been a major design shakeup since the M2 version, but Engadget's Devindra Hardawar still called the latest MacBook Air "a nearly flawless ultraportable" in his review. It's not only our favorite MacBook, this one currently holds the honor of our best laptop overall. It has everything most users could want: A bright screen, long battery life, one of the best trackpads around and a zippy processor that's "eager to get to work." All this is housed in a remarkably thin and lightweight unibody aluminum case that's a joy to hold. While Devindra didn't notice a huge difference in performance from the upgraded chip, the M4 chip did perform around 20 percent faster than the M3 in CPU benchmark tests, while the GPU gained a more modest increase in performance. The screen is roomy, even on the 13-inch model, and supports the P3 wide color gamut (an upgraded organizational system for displaying color that produces more accurate and vibrant tones). It can reach up to 500 nits of brightness so you should be able to clearly see your screen even while outside on a sunny day. If you're planning on using the laptop with additional displays at your desk, you now have more screen space. The M4 MacBook Air supports two external displays with the computer's lid open, whereas the M3 MacBook Air only supported two displays with the lid closed. There's also an upgraded 12MP camera as well, so your video calls should look better. We tested over 18 hours of battery life on both the MacBook Air 13- and 15- inch models. That should get you through a full day of work and then some. One of our few complaints about the MacBook Air is the lower, 60Hz refresh rate. To get up to 120Hz refresh rate (like many ultraportable PCs ship with) you'll need to upgrade to a Pro model. We'd also like to see an additional port on the right side. Instead, you get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a MagSafe power connection on the left. There's a lone 3.5mm jack on the right. An additional USB-C port on the starboard side would give you more options for charging and using accessories. As for which configuration to get, we think most people would be happy with the base model 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage and 8-core GPU. But if you want to play more games or do media work, you may want to opt for the 15-inch model with 512GB of storage and a 10-core GPU. That configuration starts at $1,399. One thing we don't recommend is going too big on the RAM. If you think you'll need 32GB of memory, you should probably go for a MacBook Pro. Pros Lightweight but sturdy design

Lightweight but sturdy design Fast performance from the M4 chip

Fast performance from the M4 chip Bright and clear screen

Bright and clear screen Great battery life Cons Still limited to a 60Hz refresh rate

Still limited to a 60Hz refresh rate No USB-C on the right side See at Amazon

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget 92 100 Expert Score Best MacBook for creatives Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip (14-inch) Processor: M5 chip | Storage capacity (SSD): Up to 4TB | Memory: Up to 32GB | Battery life: 30.5 hours | Ports: HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3, 3x Thunderbolt 4, SDXC card slot | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 | Apple MacBook product line: Pro Read our MacBook Pro M5 14-inch review There's just one major difference between the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro and the previous model: the M4 chip has been replaced with the M5 chip. Apple debuted its newest silicone in October 2025 and the upgrade makes an excellent laptop even more powerful. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the laptop a 92, and said, "for most creatives, the M5 MacBook Pro offers an impressive balance of power and portability." Apple claims the chip is 20 percent faster than the M4 for multi-threaded applications (running tasks simultaneously instead of sequentially) and up to 60 percent faster for gaming and media rendering. Devindra tested it with a few games and standard benchmarking and found it much faster in tasks that rely on the graphics processor. The difference was less noticeable for other tasks — but that's because M4 was already terribly fast. Beyond the new chip, the laptop maintains everything that already made it the best laptop for creatives: a sturdy aluminum build, a wonderful keyboard and trackpad, a wide array of ports and a superb six-speaker sound system. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers up to 1,000 nits of brightness and has ProMotion's smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While it's still not the laptop to get purely for gaming, the playing experience has only gotten better. And it has a battery that can support that performance — we clocked 34.5 hours looping an HD video. Our only gripe was the lack of an OLED screen option and (as always) the fact that the RAM on Apple silicone is baked into the chip — so you should opt for the higher 32GB of RAM if you think you'll need it in the future since you can't upgrade down the line. Of course, if you need a 16-inch screen or you need a machine for constant, daily rendering of 3D content or some other mammoth chore, you'll probably want to get a MacBook Pro with the upgraded M4 Pro or M4 Max chips (which are still faster than the M5). Or you can wait, as Apple is likely to roll out the M5 Pro and Max versions in a few months, if history is any indicator. Pros Faster GPU than M4

Faster GPU than M4 Excellent design

Excellent design Useful port selection

Useful port selection Wonderful keyboard and trackpad

Wonderful keyboard and trackpad Long battery life Cons No OLED screen option

No OLED screen option Upgrades can get pricy See at Amazon

What about budget MacBooks?

Historically, Apple kept the previous year's MacBook Air in its lineup as a sort of budget option. But the company took a different approach with the release of the M4 MacBook Air. Instead of continuing to sell the older model, Apple discontinued the M3 Air and gave its newest computer a $100 price cut.

Now, if you can even find a brand new M3 MacBook Air (typically from retailers like Amazon or B&H), it's often more expensive than the M4 version. During sales like Amazon Prime Day, we've seen the newest M4 Air go for as little as $799. That effectively makes our overall pick a budget pick as well.

Of course, $800 isn't exactly a small investment either for college students or others on a budget. Especially when you can find some decent PCs for under $500. If you're looking to save even more on a MacBook, we recommend checking out refurbished options directly from Apple, or even third party sellers like BackMarket. There are a few guidelines to keep in mind, which we go over in our refurbished guide, but mainly, you'll want to shop from a reputable source that has a stated process and offers at least a year-long warranty. Using your old gear as a trade-in will bring down your final cost as well.

Factors to consider when buying a MacBook

Compared to PCs, Apple computers tend to have more streamlined specifications. The company has long been known for this simplicity, and the M-series "system-on-a-chip" condenses things even further. Prior to the M1 chip, Apple used Intel chips in its laptop and desktop computers. The M2 and M3 generations followed that first chip and currently, MacBooks come equipped with M4 and M5-series chips.

You'll find the standard M4 processor in the Air. The base-model 14-inch Pro now comes with either the latest M5 chip. Other Pro configurations have the M4 Max or the M4 Pro (currently there is no M4 Ultra chip, as there was with the M3 series in the Mac Studio). All M-series chips combine, among other technologies, the CPU, graphics card and unified memory (RAM). Apple's Neural Engine is included too, which is a specialized group of processor cores that handles machine learning tasks such as image analysis and voice recognition.

While a unified chip means you have fewer decisions to make when picking a MacBook, there are still a few factors to consider, including specs like the number of CPU cores, amount of RAM, storage capacity, screen size, and, obviously, price. The finish color may be a minor consideration, but it's worth pointing out that the Pro comes in just two colors (Silver or Space Black) but the Air comes in four hues (Midnight, Starlight, Sky Blue and Silver).

CPU cores

The lowest-specced chip in a current-lineup MacBook is the standard M4 chip, which is found in all models of the MacBook Air. That chip houses a 10-core CPU and either an 8- or 10-core GPU. The base-model MacBook Pro uses the latest M5 chip, but only on the 14-inch model. The upgraded versions of that laptop use the M4 Pro or M4 Max chips (which are a step up from their predecessors, the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips). The M4 Max is the burliest chip and built with either a 14- or 16-core CPU and a 32- or 40-core GPU.

Cores are, in essence, smaller processing units that can handle different tasks simultaneously. Having more of them translates to the computer being able to run multiple programs and applications at once, while also smoothly processing demanding tasks like video and photo editing and high-level gaming. In short, more cores allow for more advanced computing and better performance. But if your processing power needs fall below professional-level gaming and cinematic video and audio editing, getting the highest number of cores is likely overkill — and after all, more cores equals higher cost and more power usage.

Photo by Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

RAM

Your options for RAM (or unified memory) varies, but when Apple switched to the M4 chip for the MacBook Air, the lowest amount of RAM you can get was bumped to 16GB. That's a necessary jump to accommodate the tech world's favorite feature of the moment: AI or, in this case, Apple Intelligence (still AI, but Cupertino's version). The M4 Pro chip has 24 or 48GB memory options, while the M4 Max chip supports 48, 64 or a whopping 128GB of RAM. The M5 chip in the base-model MacBook Pro comes with a minimum of 16GB and can be configured to a maximum of 32GB of RAM..

You've likely heard the analogy comparing memory to the amount of workspace available on a literal desktop surface, whereas storage is the amount of drawers you have to store projects to work on later. The larger the worktop surface, the more projects you can work on at once. The bigger the drawers, the more you can save for later.

In addition to supporting Apple Intelligence, more RAM is ideal for people who plan to work in multiple apps at once. And the more demanding each program is, the more RAM will be required. Extra memory can also come in handy if you're the type who likes to have infinite numbers of tabs open on your browser. If your daily workflow doesn't involve simultaneously using a vast number of memory-intensive programs, you can save yourself money and buy the RAM configuration that you're most likely to actually use.

For a long time, Apple continued to offer MacBooks with just 8GB of RAM, and we recommended upgrading to at least 16GB of RAM. With this being the standard today, grabbing a base model should be fine for most non-pro-level users. One thing to note is that, unlike most PCs, the RAM in a MacBook is not user-upgradable since it's tied into the system-on-a-chip. If you think you might end up needing more memory, you should go for the spec upgrade up front.

Storage capacity (SSD)

Storage options range from 256GB of SSD for the base-model MacBook Air and 8TB of storage for the MacBook Pros with the M4 Max chip. If you want to rotate between a long roster of game titles or keep lots of high-res videos on hand, you'll want more storage. If you're mostly working with browser- and cloud-based applications, you can get away with a smaller-capacity configuration. That said, we recommend springing for 512GB of storage or more, if it's within your budget. You'll quickly feel the limits of a 256GB machine as it ages since the operating system alone takes up a good portion of that space. Having 1TB will feel even roomier and allow for more data storage over the life of your laptop.

When Apple announced the iPhone 15, the company also announced new iCloud+ storage storage plans, with subscriptions that allow up to 12TB of storage shared among your iOS and MacOS devices. You could also transfer files to an external storage device. But if you don't want to pay for a monthly subscription and prefer the convenience of having immediate access to your files, it's best to get the highest amount of storage space your budget allows for at the outset.

Screen size

The MacBook Air comes in 13- or 15-inch sizes. Pro models have either 14- or 16-inch screens. A two-inch delta may not seem like much but, as Engadget's Nathan Ingraham noted when he reviewed the then-new 15-inch M2-powered MacBook Air, a larger screen "makes a surprising difference." That's especially true if you plan to use your laptop as an all-day productivity machine and won't be using an external monitor. More space means you can more clearly view side-by-side windows and have a more immersive experience when watching shows or gaming.

But screen size is one of the main factors influencing weight. The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 weighs 2.7 pounds, whereas the top-end 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Max chip weighs 4.7 pounds. If you plan to travel a lot or swap your work locations regularly, a smaller screen will make life easier in the long run.

All MacBooks feature IPS LCD panels (in-plane switching, liquid crystal display), which Apple markets as Retina displays. The MacBook Air M4 has a Liquid Retina display and the Pro models have Liquid Retina XDR displays. "Liquid" refers to the way the lighted portion of the display "flows" within the contours of the screen, filling the rounded corners and curving around the camera notch. "XDR" is what Apple calls HDR (high dynamic range).

You also get the option of a standard or nano-texture display on the MacBook Pro. The glass, which reduces glare and is also available on the Studio Display, iMac and iPad Pro, comes with a $150 price increase, but if you really don't like reflections on your screen, it could be worth it.

Compared to most other laptops, MacBook displays are notably bright, sharp and lush. But one feature worth pointing out is another Apple marketing term: ProMotion. It's the company's term to describe a screen with a higher, 120Hz refresh rate, which results in smoother scrolling and more fluid-looking graphics. Only MacBook Pros offer ProMotion; the Air maxes out at 60Hz, which is perfectly fine for everyday browsing and typical workdays. But if you want buttery-smooth motion from your display, you'll have to shell out more money for an upgrade.

Operating systems

Software considerations won't make much of a difference when deciding between MacBook models — all come with macOS installed. But if you're switching from, say, a Windows PC, the operating system may be something to factor into your decision — though it's probably less of an issue than it once was. Now that so much of the work we do on our computers is browser- and cloud-based, the learning curve between the two platforms isn't as steep. Apps and programs like Gmail perform similarly regardless of what computer you're using. Apple machines have historically had more limited support of AAA gaming titles, but even that is changing with more AAA games and better graphics coming to Macs.

As for macOS, it's getting better too. With macOS Tahoe 26, the Spotlight function is more advanced, making it easier to find apps and perform tasks straight from your keyboard. The software also implements Apple's unifying Liquid Glass design for a modern look that looks consistent across iOS and iPad devices. New enhanced iPhone continuity features also make MacBooks and the handset work better together. A revamped Shortcuts app is more powerful as well, giving users custom automations that leverage Apple Intelligence (the company's own AI).

Price

When Apple announced the MacBook Air M4, it also delivered a bit of refreshing news: The latest model now starts $100 cheaper than the previous generation. So now, the least expensive MacBook is the 13-inch, M4-powered Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $999. Alternatively, you can spend up to $7,349 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Max with the nano-texture glass, 128GB of RAM and 8TB of storage.

Chip type, screen size, memory and storage capacity all influence the final price, which is why guides like this can help you determine just what you need (and what you don't) so you can get the most cost-effective machine for you. AppleCare is another cost to consider. The extended warranty plan from Apple covers repairs from accidents and offers free battery replacement and starts at $3.50 per month or $35 per year for MacBooks.

We recommend the MacBook Air M4 for most people, and thanks to that $100 price cut, it's also a good budget option. If you want something even cheaper, we recommend looking at refurbished M-series models from Apple. We think the 14-inch M5 or 16-inch M4 MacBook Pros are best for professionals. If you have extra money to spare once you've picked your machine, we recommend upgrading to at least 512GB of storage and 32GB of RAM to make your machine as future-proof as possible. Of course, if you're just after Apple's silicon and want the cheapest route to get it, you might consider the M4 Mac mini, which starts at $599 (though you'll have to supply the screen, mouse and keyboard).

Best MacBooks spec comparison chart

Product Superlative Tested configuration Tested battery life Rated battery life Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch) Best MacBook overall Apple M4, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD 18.25 hours Up to 18 hours Apple MacBook Pro M5 (14-inch) Best MacBook for creatives Apple M5, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD 34.5 hours Up to 24 hours

Best MacBook FAQs

What's the difference between MacBook Air and Pro?

The MacBook Air comes with the M4 chip. The 14-inch, base-model Pro comes with the M5 chip. MacBook Pro models have the option of more powerful M4 Pro or M4 Max chips. The Pro models have higher resolution screens with a higher peak brightness that supports up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rates and XDR (extreme dynamic range). The battery life on most Pro models is longer than on the Air models as well. Pro models also have more ports and more speakers. In short, the MacBook Air is aimed at everyday users looking for good productivity and entertainment capabilities, while Pro models are aimed at professionals who need a high-performance computer.

What's the difference between macOS and Windows?

MacOS is the operating system developed by Apple and used in all of its desktop and laptop computers. It can only be found in hardware made by Apple including MacBooks and iMacs. Microsoft's Windows operating system can be found in the company's own Surface laptops as well as computers made by a wide array of manufacturers, like Acer, Asus, Dell and Razer.