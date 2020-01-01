'Console Wars' documentary arrives on CBS All Access on September 23rd

Console Wars, the documentary based on the 2014 non-fiction novel of the same name, will premiere on CBS All Access on September 23rd, CBS Interactive announced on Friday. The company also shared a new trailer for the doc.

Console Wars details the battle between Nintendo and Sega in the 90s, focusing mostly on the Genesis and SNES era. The source material is somewhat controversial for including fictionalized dialogue — albeit between people who took part in the events the book recounts. Judging from the trailer, that's something the documentary improves on with many of the same individuals — including former Sega of America CEO Tom Kalinske — who feature prominently in the book giving on-the-record interviews. Blake J. Harris, the author of Console Wars, helped co-direct the documentary, with Seth Rogen serving as one of its executive producers.